Watch: Man Breaks Into <i>'FA9LA'</i> Dance To Celebrate Daughter's Birth, Wins Yami Gautam's Praise

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media, a new father celebrated the birth of his daughter by recreating Akshaye Khanna's iconic 'FA9LA' hookstep from the film 'Dhurandhar'. The video begins in a hospital room where a nurse is seen dancing while holding the newborn. The camera then transitions to the father, who expresses his unbridled joy by performing the 'FA9LA' dance as he gets the first glimpse of his baby girl.

"Winner Of The Trend," the video was captioned on X.

Internet users were quick to shower love and admiration for the father's infectious energy and heartfelt celebration. Many praised the way he expressed pure joy through dance, calling it a beautiful tribute to the birth of his daughter. Some called it the "sweetest thing on the internet," while others noted how refreshing it was to see a father publicly celebrating the arrival of a baby girl with such pride.

Many also highlighted how moments like these help break societal stereotypes and promote equal joy for the birth of daughters. One user wrote, "Same BGM. Completely different emotion. Still a winner. The New born entry just became unforgettable."

Another commented, "He's really real winner !!! Just look at his smile. So precious."

A third said, "She's so blessed to be born Into that family."

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, wife of Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, reshared the video with the caption, "Hands down, winner," officially crowning him the best participant in the ongoing viral trend.

About the FA9LA Trend

The song 'FA9LA' (pronounced Fasla) has become a global sensation since the release of 'Dhurandhar'. From Instagram Reels to YouTube Shorts, the song has become a viral pop-culture favourite. 'FA9LA' is originally a Bahraini hip-hop song written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy, with DJ Outlaw composing the music. In Bahraini Arabic, the term roughly translates to a "fun time" or "party" and is described as a "vibe" rather than a literal phrase.

'Dhurandhar' hit the big screens on December 5 and shattered several box office records. Apart from Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, the movie features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and several others in prominent roles. With a gripping storyline, powerful performances, and a memorable soundtrack, the movie has struck a chord with audiences across age groups.