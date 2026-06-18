Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis On Amazon Prime Video's Show

Jeremy Clarkson, the beloved host of Amazon Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm, has shared a deeply personal health update with his audience. This week, the 66-year-old Grand Tour and former Top Gear star revealed that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

The revelation came during the final episode of the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm, where Clarkson broke the news to his co-stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland. Despite the serious diagnosis, he offered reassurance that the cancer had been caught at an early stage.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Trucks, Buses To Get Expensive By 2.5 Per Cent

"I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early," Clarkson said during the episode.

The timing of his treatment presents a challenging overlap with his farming responsibilities. Clarkson explained that his medical care would take place "slap bang in the middle" of the harvest season, meaning he would be out of action for an extended period while recovering from his operation.

Also Read: Ants In Fuel Tank Due To E20 Fuel? Bharat Petroleum Fact-Checks Viral Video

Both Cooper and Ireland appeared visibly emotional upon hearing the news, immediately offering their support to their mentor. The episode's closing scenes showed Clarkson in hospital, where he noted that some of the treatment had gone "awry."

Facing the uncertainty ahead, Clarkson delivered a heartfelt message to his audience: "What I wanted to say was, if this is all successful, I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I won't," he added.

This cancer diagnosis comes less than two years after Clarkson experienced a serious heart scare, which he has repeatedly described as a wake-up call. In late 2024, while holidaying on a small Indian Ocean island, he suddenly felt chest tightness, difficulty breathing, and arm numbness. Medical treatment in the UK revealed one completely blocked artery and another significantly narrowed, leading to a stent procedure to restore blood flow.