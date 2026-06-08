Nico Hulkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto Drive Audi Nuvolari Around Monaco F1 Circuit: Watch Video

Audi recently revealed its 987 hp hybrid supercar, called the Audi Nuvolari, and now we came across a video that shows Formula 1 drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto driving the all-new Audi Nuvolari around the iconic Monaco F1 circuit.

The video was shot ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix and offers enthusiasts a closer look at the brand's latest flagship supercar in one of motorsport's most famous locations. The Audi Nuvolari has already generated plenty of buzz since its global debut, and seeing the Audi Nuvolari tackle the tight streets of Monaco only adds to its appeal.

The video showcases the Audi Nuvolari cruising through the legendary Monaco circuit, with Audi F1 drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto behind the wheel. With the Mediterranean backdrop and Monaco's famous corners in sight, the Audi Nuvolari looks right at home on the glamorous street circuit. The appearance also highlights Audi's growing connection with Formula 1, especially as the manufacturer continues to strengthen its presence in the sport through the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

One of the biggest talking points of the Audi Nuvolari is its Formula 1-inspired Drag Reduction System (DRS). Audi has equipped the Audi Nuvolari with an active aerodynamic setup that allows drivers to reduce drag and unlock higher speeds when needed.

The Audi Nuvolari also benefits from extensive lightweight construction. The supercar combines aluminium and carbon-reinforced materials, helping keep weight down to around 1,690 kg despite its hybrid powertrain.

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Powering the Audi Nuvolari is a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine that produces a combined output of 987 hp. Audi claims the Audi Nuvolari can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of more than 350 kmph.

Audi Nuvolari

These figures make the Audi Nuvolari the fastest production Audi ever built. The supercar also gets forged centre-lock wheels and large carbon-ceramic brakes designed for high-performance driving.

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Adding to its exclusivity, Audi will produce only 499 examples of the Audi Nuvolari worldwide. The limited production run, combined with its impressive performance and F1-inspired technology, makes the Audi Nuvolari one of the most exciting supercars to wear the four-ring badge in recent years.