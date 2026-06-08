Veteran Actor Manoj Pahwa Buys Tata Sierra SUV: Watch Video

Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa, known for roles in Hum Log, Office Office, Jolly LLB, Dabangg 2, and Article 15, has added a new Tata Sierra SUV to his garage. Unlike many Bollywood celebrities who opt for luxury cars, he chose the popular Tata Sierra, a highly discussed SUV in India. A video of Manoj Pahwa taking delivery of his Tata Sierra SUV has surfaced online, drawing interest from automobile and movie enthusiasts.

The delivery video shows Manoj Pahwa visiting a Tata Motors dealership along with his family to take home his new Tata Sierra. During the event, the actor thanked the dealership staff and expressed his happiness about receiving the SUV. He also mentioned that the Tata Sierra SUV has been witnessing strong demand across the country, leading to waiting periods in several cities. Despite this, the dealership managed to arrange an early delivery for him and his family. The celebrations included the customary vehicle handover process, cake cutting, and traditional rituals to mark the arrival of the new Tata Sierra. Manoj Pahwa's wife and actress Seema Pahwa were also present during the special occasion.

Tata Sierra: Engine Specs

The Tata Sierra gets three engine options: the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine, an all-new 1.5-liter TGDi Hyperion, and a newly developed 1.5-liter NA petrol engine.

The 1.5-liter Kryojet turbo diesel engine develops a peak power and torque output of 118 PS at 4000 rpm and 260 Nm (MT) and 280 Nm (AT), respectively.

The Sierra's 1.5-liter NA Revotron is available with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT gearbox options. It churns out a peak power and torque output of 106 PS at 6000 rpm and 145 Nm at 2100 rpm.

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Tata Sierra: Design

Tata Sierra gets a boxy design inspired by its predecessor but with multiple elements aimed at offering a contemporary appeal. To begin with, the SUV has an upright stance with liberal use of gloss-black panels, which brings together the LED headlights and DRLs with the brand's logo and "Sierra" lettering. All of this is complemented by the presence of a skid plate and two fog lamps integrated into the bumper.

Tata Sierra: Interior And Features

Inside, the Tata Sierra boasts a premium cabin highlighted by three dashboard displays-one for the driver and two for infotainment, capable of sharing content seamlessly. It carries forward the four-spoke steering wheel from the Tata Curvv, featuring an illuminated Tata logo and touch-sensitive controls, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, a first-in-segment SonicShaft soundbar, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof (largest in India), a wireless charger, rear sunshades, and ventilated, powered front seats, and more. Enhancing comfort, the Sierra also offers soft-touch panels across the interior and a floating armrest for a modern, upscale feel.

In terms of safety, the Tata Sierra's Level 2 ADAS suite consists of an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, dual blind spot detectors, ESP with 21 functions, and more. It also has standard safety features like 6-airbags, seatbelt anchor pre-tension, Isofix tethers for child safety, 3-point ELR seat belts for all passengers, and more.

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Tata Sierra: Variant-Wise Price

The prices of the Tata Sierra SUV begin from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a detailed variant-wise list: