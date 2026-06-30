Tata Motors is set to launch the Sierra EV in the Indian market today. The launch of the model marks a significant moment for the automaker, reviving the iconic nameplate with an electric powertrain. This gives consumers a chance to experience the nostalgia of it in a modern avatar with a modern powertrain. The electric version of the SUV will borrow several elements from its ICE counterpart while adding unique touches. Additionally, it will likely get a longer list of features compared to the petrol-powered version and will fill the gap between the Harrier EV and the Curvv EV. In this space, we share all the LIVE updates related to the launch of the Sierra EV, including price, variants, battery specifications, range, and more.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Battery Pack Options
The consumers get the option of 75 kWh and 63 kWh battery packs. The bigger battery pack offers a real world range of over 500 km on a single charge while the claimed range if of 665 km MIDC. For the 65 kWh battery pack, the claimed range is 565 km on a single charge. It is to be noted that these are LFP HV batteries with higher energy density. They can be charged using 120 kW, 7.2 kW, and 3.3 kW chargers. The electric SUV also has a option of V2V and V2L charging.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Powertrain
Tata Sierra EV comes with two electric motors, including a 175 kW motor placed on the rear end and a 103 kW motor on the front end. Additionally, the rear motor has a torque of 240 Nm while the front motor offers 164 Nm.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Modern Features
The Tata Sierra EV gets summon mode, which can bring the vehicle out of the parking lot on its own.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Lifetime Battery Warranty
Tata Sierra EV, along with the complete electric vehicle portfolio of the brand, will get a lifetime battery warranty. The brand is also expected to offer Battery-as-a-Service with the electric SUV.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Acceleration
The Tata Sierra EV can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds. This comes along with QWD or the all-wheel-drive technology of the brand which is also offered with the Harrier EV.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Vision Behind Sierra EV
Tata Motors claims that the aimed to make the most desirable electric SUV with the Sierra EV. They also wanted it to be spacious, offer performance, features, and an all-wheel-drive powertrain. The brand also called it the most modern interpretation of the Sierra nameplate.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Three Times More EV Bookings
EV adoption in India is increasing, with more consumers moving towards electric vehicles. Tata Motors revealed that they now have three times more bookings for EVs compared to the past. This gives the brand the confidence to increase the number of electric vehicles in the lineup.
Tata Sierra EV Launch: Event Begins
The event for the launch of the Tata Sierra EV has started with Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, taking the stage to talk about the Sierra EV.
Tata Sierra EV Launch Latest Update: Rivals
The Tata Sierra EV is expected to compete against models like Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Ebella, Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and VinFast VF6.
Tata Sierra EV LIVE Launch: Expected Range
The Tata Sierra EV is expected to have a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge. If reports are to be trusted, the estimated range of the electric vehicle is expected to be around 530 km on a single charge. However, the exact number will be confirmed after the official announcement.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE Update: Tal Moreeb Climb
Tata Motors has showcased the Sierra EV climbing the Tal Moreeb dune in Abu Dhabi. The teaser shows the electric vehicle accomplishing the task using its dual-motor setup, terrain modes, and off-road capabilities of the model.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Expected Features
The Tata Sierra EV is expected to have ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, a wireless charger, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, a JBL sound system, a 360-degree camera, a set of airbags, and more.
Tata Sierra EV Launch: Interior
Tata Sierra EV is going to get an interior very similar to its ICE counterpart. The cabin will have a tech-focused instrument cluster, including a triple-screen setup consisting of a third screen along with an infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. The upholstery of the cabin is yet to be revealed.
Tata Sierra EV Launch Latest Update: Brand's Seventh EV
Once launched, the Tata Sierra EV will be the brand's seventh electric car in the Indian market. Along with this, it will be the second all-wheel-drive in the lineup and will likely be placed between the Harrier EV and the Curvv EV in the country.
Tata Sierra EV LIVE Launch: All-Wheel-Drive (QWD) Confirmed
In an earlier teaser, Tata Motors confirmed that the Sierra EV will have an all-wheel-drive setup called the QWD in the brand's language. The setup utilises a dual-motor setup and is also employed on the Harrier EV sold in the Indian market. This makes the car capable of operating on multiple kinds of terrain.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE Update: Design
The Sierra EV gets a design very similar to its ICE counterpart. However, there are some unique elements added to it, like the grille, which has been closed with a body-coloured panel. Furthermore, the bumper of the electric SUV has been redesigned to make it an EV-specific element. The car also gets EV badging and a better aerodynamic design for the alloy wheels.
Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE: Nameplate Revived
Tata Motors revived the nameplate with the launch of the ICE version of the SUV. The vehicle brought back the adopted the popular design elements of the older model with a modern touch. For example, it brought back the expansive glasshouse associated with the SUV along with the upright stance. Similar elements have been incorporated in the electric version of the SUV.