Tata Motors is set to launch the Sierra EV in the Indian market today. The launch of the model marks a significant moment for the automaker, reviving the iconic nameplate with an electric powertrain. This gives consumers a chance to experience the nostalgia of it in a modern avatar with a modern powertrain. The electric version of the SUV will borrow several elements from its ICE counterpart while adding unique touches. Additionally, it will likely get a longer list of features compared to the petrol-powered version and will fill the gap between the Harrier EV and the Curvv EV. In this space, we share all the LIVE updates related to the launch of the Sierra EV, including price, variants, battery specifications, range, and more.