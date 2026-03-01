Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 Lakh: Specs, Features And More

Mahindra has introduced the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, a special edition of its flagship Electric Origin SUV. Designed to blend luxury with advanced technology, this edition focuses on comfort, craftsmanship, and immersive experiences. The brand claims that with exclusive finishes, premium interiors, and a suite of high-end features, the Cineluxe Edition aims to deliver a calm, indulgent drive while retaining the strong performance and range of the standard XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Exterior

The Cineluxe Edition stands out with new Satin Black and Satin White exterior shades. These finishes are paired with distinctive design touches that enhance the SUV's premium appeal. The exterior styling continues to emphasize Mahindra's modern electric identity, while subtle refinements add to its exclusivity.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Interior & Features

Inside, the cabin is finished in Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette, creating a lounge-like atmosphere. In terms of features, the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition gets a coast-to-coast triple HD display that dominates the dashboard, while a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos ensures immersive sound. The Infinity Roof and ambient lighting system, offering over 16 million hues.

The Cineluxe Edition carries forward advanced features from Pack Three, including the StraightAhead VisionX AR heads-up display, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park assist, and Secure360 safety suite. Additional thoughtful features include Camp, Keep, and PawPal HVAC modes, Custom Drive Modes, Digital Key, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles. These technologies adapt to the driver's lifestyle, reinforcing the SUV's focus on convenience and luxury.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Powertrain

Built on the Pack Three variant, the Cineluxe Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery. It delivers more than 500 km of real-world range, ensuring practicality is not compromised by luxury. Whether on long highway drives or city outings, the SUV is designed to provide a composed and indulgent experience.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Bookings & Price

The Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition has been launched in India at Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the special edition XEV 9e begins from 2nd March 2026, with deliveries set to commence from 10th March 2026.