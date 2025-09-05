Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Cross 20,000 Sales Milestone In 5 Months

Mahindra's born electric SUVs, BE 6 and XEV 9e, have achieved a new milestone, surpassing 20,000 units in just five months. The brand has also announced that the electric SUVs have clocked 9.3 crore kilometers in just 5 months. This comes within months of the launch of the electric vehicles and the beginning of deliveries. It is a significant milestone also because the automaker plans on expanding its electric vehicle lineup.

To accommodate the rising demand, Mahindra has significantly expanded its production capabilities. Between January and June 2025, the Chakan plant of the company manufactured 19,915 units of the BE 6 and XEV 9e, with dealer dispatches totaling 19,070 units.

Also Read: Volkswagen Reboots Polo As An All-Electric Hatch- Launch Next Year

The manufacturer has increased its monthly production capacity from 5,000 operational units out of an installed capacity of 7,500 in March 2025 to the current 8,000 units. Plans for future expansion aim to boost this to 12,000 units by March 2026, with 8,000 units operational, and further increase to 18,000 units by FY27.

In April 2025, the company announced that the XEV 9e represents 59 percent of total bookings, while the BE 6 accounts for 41 percent. The company also disclosed that the majority of customers are choosing the premium "Pack Three" variant, reflecting a significant demand for high-end features.

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with a 79 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified range of 659 km. It is claimed to provide a real-world range exceeding 500 km. Additionally, there is a 59 kWh battery pack option that offers a range of 542 km.

The Mahindra BE 6 is similarly available with a 79 kWh battery pack, which features an ARAI-certified range of 682 km per charge. Furthermore, the company offers a 59 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 557 km.