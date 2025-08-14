Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Looks All Sinister: Full Details

Mahindra & Mahindra has partnered with the creators of movies based on DC comics, Warner Bros., to launch a brand new exclusive edition of their first born electric SUV, called the BE 6 Dark (Batman Edition). This iteration of the electric vehicle differentiates itself from all the other dark versions of various vehicles with aesthetic changes that resemble the elements that have been seen in the Batman movies and comics.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Price, Booking

Bookings for the model will open on August 23, with deliveries scheduled to commence on September 20, coinciding with Batman Day. Limited to just 300 units, this collector's edition promises unique design elements inspired by the Dark Knight. Priced at Rs 27.79 lakh, the BE 6 Batman Edition offers fans a rare opportunity to own a superhero-themed electric SUV.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Design

Starting with the appearance, the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes with a custom satin black body colour. Additionally, the brand is offering custom Batman decals on front doors, the Dark Knight badge on the tailgate, the Batman logo on the fender, bumper, and the reverse lamp. To add to this, the electric SUV in this version gets 19-inch wheels with the option of 20-inch units. To signify their unique nature, they have wheel hub caps with the Batman logo. Adding to this, the brakes and springs are finished in alchemy gold paint.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition gets a special satin black colour

The Infinity Roof showcases a Dark Knight Trilogy emblem, and inside, Night Trail carpet planks with a Batman projection complete the immersive, superhero-inspired experience. This isn't just a special edition, it's a rolling tribute to Gotham's guardian.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition has Batman's symbol around the body

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Interior

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition continues its Gotham-inspired storytelling on the inside too . A brushed alchemy plaque on the dashboard proudly displays the edition number, adding to its exclusivity. The charcoal leather instrument panel is framed with a brushed alchemy gold halo around the driver's cockpit, setting a striking tone. Suede and leather seats feature golden accents and carry the Dark Knight Trilogy badge, while pinstripe graphics and branding on the dash subtly nod to Batman's legacy. Even the steering wheel, controller, EPB, and key fob bear the Batman logo.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Battery, Range

The exclusive Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is likely based on the Pack Three variant of the electric SUV. It comes with a 79 kWh battery pack which offers an ARAI-claimed range of 682 km on a single charge. The power from the battery is used by an electric motor placed on the rear axle. This unit kicks out 286 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance.