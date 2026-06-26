Millie Bobby Brown Feared Losing Her Stranger Things Family After Finale

After spending nearly 10 years growing up on the sets of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown says bidding goodbye to the hit Netflix series was much harder than she expected. The actress opened up about the emotional impact of finishing the show, revealing that she went through a difficult period after filming came to an end.

Brown, who became famous for playing Eleven, said the end of the series left her feeling lost because the role was such a big part of her life since she was a child. She admitted that she struggled emotionally and found it difficult to adjust after the cameras stopped rolling.

The actress also shared that she reached out to her cast members after filming wrapped because she wanted to make sure they remain close friends. After spending so many years together, Brown said they had become like family and she worried that their relationships might change once the show ended.

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, as per Variety, Millie Bobby Brown said, “I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression. It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person.”

Revealing how she stayed connected to the Stranger Things cast, the actress explained, “They probably thought I was crazy. I was like, ‘We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, ‘I'm sorry if I ever upset you,' and was just trying to mend anything. ‘It's been 10 years and I really want to be friends. You're my sibling.' And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me.”

Millie Bobby Brown explained that it is difficult for others to fully understand what she went through because she started Stranger Things when she was just 10 years old. She said the role of Eleven became a huge part of who she was and the cast and crew were with her for most of her childhood.

Brown shared that she spent so much time working on the show that she often saw them more than her own family. Because of that, ending the series after 10 years was an emotional experience. She added that saying goodbye was very painful and she will miss playing Eleven more than anything.