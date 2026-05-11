Kiara Advani On How Sidharth Malhotra Took Care Of Her After Childbirth: "Anything Would Make Me Cry"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. In a recent podcast, Kiara spoke about her postpartum journey and shared how her husband supported her during that phase.

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Talking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Kiara said Sidharth made a conscious effort to help her feel better emotionally, including taking her out for evening drives during the postpartum period. She became emotional while speaking about how becoming a mother brings a major shift in a woman's identity and discussed the challenges she faced after childbirth.

Kiara said, "There was a point where my emotions were going all over the place, and he was promoting his movie. So he would come late at night, stay with the baby and me, and then return to work in the morning. At that time, I don't know if it was me missing him at that point in time or what, but everything was triggering me. Anything would make me cry."

She further added, "I remember my daughter's pediatrician told him, 'just take her out for a drive every night. She needs to be out there, let her get the fresh air, let her breathe because it becomes a routine to sleep, feed the baby.' He would take me out for a drive every night. Sometimes I just wanted to vent without getting advice in return."

Kiara Advani returned to work last December, just five months after giving birth to Saraayah. She also revealed that she worked on Toxic for seven months during her pregnancy, including filming intense action sequences.



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