Kiara Advani Says She Doesn't Want Her Daughter Saraayah To Become A People Pleaser Like Her

Kiara Advani, who welcomed her daughter Saraayah with Sidharth Malhotra last year, opened up about her motherhood journey, emotional challenges, support from her husband, and fresh insights into her own parents during a recent chat.

'Validation from parents is completely different'

Kiara said she doesn't want her daughter to become a people pleaser, as emotional security at home can sometimes foster those traits in children. Embracing parenthood has also given her a new perspective on her parents.

Kiara admitted that even after achieving stardom, she still seeks validation from them.

"Till date, validation from the world is one thing, but validation from your parents is completely different. They never put pressure on me, but somewhere you always want to make them proud," she said on the Raj Shamani podcast.

When the host noted that children raised in loving homes often become people pleasers, Kiara agreed: "I think when there's a lot of love and safety at home, children naturally don't want to disappoint their parents. You seek that validation. But awareness is important too because sometimes these patterns can turn into people-pleasing tendencies."

'Don't Want My Daughter To Be People Pleaser'

The actress revealed that marriage and motherhood have made her far more aware of her own habits.

"Awareness is the first step to changing anything. Post-marriage and motherhood, I've become more aware of certain habits and patterns in myself. Your partner and your child become mirrors that help you see yourself differently," she shared.

"I don't want my daughter to become a people pleaser," Kiara declared, adding that she wants to ensure emotional security in her upbringing.

"I want her to feel safe enough to tell us anything. That's the biggest blessing I had growing up. Even if I did something wrong, I could still tell my parents. I want my daughter to always feel she can come home and talk to us without fear," she said.

Kiara confessed she hopes Saraayah doesn't inherit her people-pleasing nature. "I definitely don't want her to become a people pleaser like me. But more than that, I want her to be curious, observant, loving, and confident enough to make her own choices," she added.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Kiara said her parents ensured she and her brother learned the right values.

"We got scolded a lot but never really hit. My brother and I used to fight and wrestle all the time. But the important thing was the values they gave us. My mom cared more about me being respectful and well-mannered than just grades," she revealed.

'My Parents Are Self-Made'

Both her parents were self-made, Kiara noted, and always there when needed.

"My mom ran a playschool for little children, and my dad lost his parents at 18, had to drop out of college, and start working immediately," she said.

Kiara added that her parents always prioritized family. "Whether it was dropping us to the bus stop, sitting with my friends, or being emotionally available, they were always present. All my friends loved my parents."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025. The couple revealed her name on November 28, 2025, describing her as a "divine blessing" and their "princess."