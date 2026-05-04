Did Kiara Advani Ask <i>Toxic</i> Makers To Tone Down Bold Scenes With Yash? Actor Reacts

Kiara Advani has firmly dismissed recent reports suggesting she asked makers to alter her bold scenes with Yash in their upcoming film, Toxic.

Speculation had emerged claiming that the actress requested makers to reconsider portions of a bold romantic sequence after reviewing the film's final cut. According to these reports, the discussion surfaced at a time when the film was already facing scrutiny following its teaser and the growing online debate around its content.

However, Kiara was quick to shut down the rumours. Taking to her Instagram handle, she reshared the report and wrote, "Absolute nonsense."

Earlier claims suggested that Kiara had agreed to shoot the sequence after being assured by the director that it would stay within her comfort zone. Reports further alleged that upon seeing how the scene translated on screen, she had second thoughts about its presentation and duration, leading to a request to tone it down or shorten it.

About Toxic

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was scheduled to release on June 4 after skipping its mega clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.

However, the makers issued a statement saying they pushed back the release date.

Toxic is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

ALSO READ: Yash's Toxic Skips June 4 Release, To Hit Theatres On A 'Globally Aligned Date'