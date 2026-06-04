4 Simple Exercises For Back Pain After Sitting All Day, According To Fitness Coach

Long hours at the desk are increasingly taking a toll on posture and flexibility, with many office workers reporting stiffness in the neck, back, and shoulders. Fitness experts often say that adding a few targeted movements to a daily routine can help improve mobility and reduce discomfort caused by prolonged sitting.

Now, fitness coach Rishabh Telang has suggested a set of simple exercises aimed at countering the impact of extended screen time. These movements focus on opening up the chest, improving spinal mobility and strengthening postural muscles.



He captioned the post, "Looking down on the laptop or smartphones all day can be the reason for your neck and shoulder pain, and while we can't really avoid working on the computer all day because our work demands it, we can definitely use targeted exercise to fix that pain. Share this with someone who ends up spending long hours working on their laptops."

Here are four exercises he recommends:

1. Thoracic rotation stretch

Begin in a tabletop position with your hands and knees on the floor. Keep one hand grounded while placing the other near your side. Slowly twist your upper body, lifting your arm and opening your chest, then return to the starting position. Perform the movement in a steady and controlled manner. This exercise helps loosen the upper spine and reduce stiffness in the back and shoulders.

2. Thread the needle stretch

Start on all fours and gently slide one arm underneath the opposite arm, lowering your shoulder towards the floor. Hold the stretch briefly, then reverse the motion by opening your chest and extending the same arm upward. This back-and-forth movement helps release tightness in the neck and upper back while improving rotational flexibility.

3. Open book stretch

Lie on your side with your top leg supported on a cushion to keep the hips stable. Stack your arms in front of you, then slowly rotate your upper arm across your body, following it with your gaze as it moves towards the opposite side. Return to the starting position and repeat. The exercise is designed to stretch the chest and improve movement in the spine.

4. Y-T-W-I extensions

Lie face down with your arms extended forward. Gradually move your arms into different shapes-first overhead, then out to the sides, then bending the elbows closer to your body before extending again. Keep the movements slow and controlled throughout. This sequence helps strengthen the upper back and shoulder muscles, which are key to maintaining good posture.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Also Read: From 101 Kg To 65 Kg In 7 Months, Here's What A Fitness Influencer Ate To Lose 36 Kg