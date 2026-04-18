Rujuta Diwekar Shares Why You Should Keep Ghee And Mishri In Your Bedside Night-Time Tray

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently opened up about the ultimate “night-time tray”, which can help in a range of ways, including dealing with poor sleep. In an Instagram post, she asks, “Tossing & turning in bed and not being able to fall asleep? Woke up at 3 am, and now going back to sleep has become a distant dream? Cramping calves, dry throat & cough keeping you up all night?” suggesting that keeping certain things near your bed can actually help.

Four Key Things To Keep In Your Bedside Night-Time Tray

1. Water Jug

She recommends keeping a jug of water to stay hydrated through the night, adding, “Because sometimes all it takes is a quick sip of water to go back to sleep. If you wake up with cramps, drinking little water & upping your water intake through the day is a great way to avoid them.”

2. Ghee

Highlighting the traditional uses of ghee in personal care, the nutritionist advises, “Massage the soles of your feet with a drop of ghee at bedtime on all nights and especially when you struggle to sleep.”

She also shares a special tip: apply a drop of ghee into your nose & ears in a clockwise manner, noting, “Not only does it help with better sleep, but it also prevents a blocked nose & sneezing next morning.”

3. Mishri/Khadi Sakhar

Another component that may help improve sleep quality is mishri, or rock sugar. Talking about this traditional remedy for insomnia and throat irritation, she explains, “When you struggle to sleep, keep a piece of mishri on one side of your mouth. Also very useful when the sleep breaks with the feeling of a dry throat/choking/dry cough. It hydrates the throat so that you can easily go back to sleep.”

4. Rajgira Laddoo

These are a healthy sweet treat made from amaranth. The nutritionist recommends indulging in this light, sweet, and nourishing snack option “when you're up and can't fall asleep”. Rujuta Diwekar mentions, “The light, sweet & nourishing rajgira will lull you back to sleep.”

She concludes the post by mentioning that keeping the tray at your bedside every night helps you stay prepared for a bad night to strike.

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