Why Are So Many Adults From 35 To 45 Suddenly Realising That They Have ADHD?

Many adults from 35 to 45 years old are suddenly becoming aware of their ADHD. What seems like an epidemic among this group has been the result of neglect for decades. From the 1980s until the turn of the millennium, ADHD was considered the realm of hyperactive schoolchildren disrupting classrooms. Those kids were considered lazy, careless, not trying hard enough, or emotional. They would often be told that they had nothing to worry about because no child ever had to worry about being too quiet or too distracted. Kids were not tested when there was no obvious problem, and they quickly learned to compensate for their difference.

Why Symptoms Are Amplified as One Ages into Adulthood

For most people, ADHD becomes an unavoidable issue when adult pressures begin mounting. During childhood, there is structure from parenting, schooling, and teaching that masks the problems, but in one's mid-thirties or forties, life becomes increasingly difficult. There is a need for organisation at work, a requirement to take care of one's kids, financial stress, and the ability to maintain one's emotional stability in one's personal relationships. The person suffering from unrecognised ADHD reaches a state of feeling completely overwhelmed. They may have difficulty completing certain tasks, managing their emotions, being chronically late, forgetting assignments, or feeling exhausted trying to organise themselves.

Also read: ADHD Prescriptions Are Up Tenfold, With The Wealthiest Kids Most Likely To Be Medicated

The Pandemic Triggered Self-Discovery

One major reason ADHD diagnoses surged in recent years is the dramatic lifestyle shift caused by the pandemic and remote work. Without office routines, schedules, and external accountability, many adults noticed their focus and productivity collapsing. They found it harder to manage time, stay motivated, or complete basic tasks. At the same time, conversations about ADHD exploded online. Social media became filled with personal stories about executive dysfunction, burnout, time blindness, and emotional overwhelm. Thousands of adults recognised themselves in these experiences for the first time. What started as curiosity often led people to seek professional evaluations and finally receive answers they had spent years searching for.

ADHD Looks Different in Adults

A major reason so many people were overlooked is because adult ADHD rarely looks the way people expect. It is not always hyperactivity or constant movement. In adults, ADHD often appears as chronic procrastination, mental fatigue, racing thoughts, forgetfulness, impulsive spending, emotional sensitivity, or difficulty managing priorities. Some adults become high achievers because anxiety forces them to overperform, while others feel stuck in cycles of overwhelm and burnout. Many successful professionals silently struggle behind the scenes, using perfectionism and stress as coping mechanisms. Because these symptoms can resemble anxiety or depression, ADHD frequently remains hidden for years.

Also read: Childhood Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder May Cause Mid-Life Health Risks: Study

Reasons Behind the Increased Number of Female Diagnosis

Women who fall between ages 35-45 are part of one of the most rapidly increasing segments when it comes to an ADHD diagnosis. Many girls got overlooked at their young age because their symptoms were inward-looking and not outwardly disruptive behavior. These girls weren't hyperactive; instead, they were dreamers, overly anxious about everything, struggling to cope in quiet ways, and people-pleasers due to their sensitivity to criticism. As hormone-related challenges, child-rearing, and emotional work begin in adulthood, the symptoms may worsen, and the methods used by the woman become ineffective in coping. Women sometimes go through years of treatment for anxiety or depression before they consider ADHD.

More than diagnosis

The fact that some adults get diagnosed with ADHD at an age when most others have already settled into their adult life makes it unlikely that the reason behind getting diagnosed with ADHD would be about following the latest trends or joining a bandwagon. Rather, it is all about realising that the challenges and difficulties they have experienced throughout their entire life are understandable and explainable. This increasing awareness and willingness to learn more about mental health conditions is characteristic of the modern culture.

(By Dr.Sasha Raikhy, Consultant- Psychiatrist, Director- Possitive Vibes Mental Health Clinic,New Delhi)

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