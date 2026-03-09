Thyroid To Autoimmune Disorders: Doctor Shares 5 Diseases That Affect Women More Than Men

Women's health is shaped through an interplay of biology, hormones, and life stages, which makes them more vulnerable to specific medical conditions compared to men.

Although both share risks for several diseases, women disproportionately experience disorders connected to fluctuations in hormones and reproductive health. Among the most significant are thyroid disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), autoimmune diseases, osteoporosis, and iron deficiency anaemia - each of them affecting millions of women around the world.

"These conditions affect women far more than men-yet many go unnoticed for years. Taking care of your health isn't selfish. It's powerful. Happy women's day. I urge you all not to normalise suffering," Dr Vishakha said in a post on Instagram.

Five Diseases That Affect Women Far More Than Men

1. Thyroid Disorders

One in every 10 Indian women faces thyroid issues like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism in their lifetime. It is an umbrella term used for conditions affecting how your thyroid functions. Thyroid diseases are treatable, usually through medication.

Part of the endocrine system, the thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that is located at the front of the neck under the skin. It releases thyroid hormones - thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) - that control several key functions in the body. As per the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, 15.86% of women face issues with their thyroid function.

Two major types of thyroid disease are hypothyroidism, which is an underactive thyroid, and hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid.

2. PCOS

It is a common hormonal disorder where higher-than-normal androgen levels often lead to irregular menstrual periods, abnormal ovulation, infertility, as well as excess facial or body hair and acne in women.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), PCOS affects 10-13% of reproductive-aged women, while estimates suggest that up to 70% of women with PCOS around the world do not know that they are suffering from this condition.

Being the most common cause of anovulation and a leading cause of infertility, PCOS runs in families, but affects women in different ways.

3. Autoimmune Diseases

These are conditions in which a person's immune system mistakenly damages healthy cells in the body. Among these are rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and a few thyroid conditions.

If a person has an autoimmune disease, then their immune system is considered more active than it should be. Since there are no invaders to attack, the immune system itself turns on the body and damages healthy tissue.

These are chronic conditions and often people are required to manage the symptoms for the rest of their lives.

4. Osteoporosis

It is no longer a disease of "old age" as more women in their 30s and 40s now have fragile bones and unexpected fractures.

In simple terms, it is a bone disease that develops after your bone mineral density and bone mass decrease. Also, it takes place when the structure and strength of the bone change. Ultimately, this leads to a decline in overall bone strength, causing the risk of fractures.

Osteoporosis is often called a "silent" disease since people typically do not have symptoms until they break a bone.

5. Iron Deficiency Anaemia

Iron deficiency anaemia is one of the most common nutritional disorders worldwide, with women particularly being vulnerable due to menstruation, pregnancy, and dietary factors.

This common blood disorder affects your red blood cells, while its symptoms develop over time and could include fatigue, shortness of breath or a racing heart rate.

It is treated with iron supplements or infusions and by addressing other underlying health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.