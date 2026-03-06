Women's Day: Silent Bone Loss In 30s; Doctor Shares Tips To Maintain Bone Density

International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8th, recognises and celebrates the achievements, contributions, and progress of women in various fields. The day encourages reflection on the progress made, the challenges that remain, and a commitment to fostering an equitable world for all women. As women frequently prioritise the health of their families over their own, Women's Day also serves as a powerful platform to prioritise their own health.

While issues like PCOS, UTIs, and menstrual disorders are often discussed, many women may not realise that they can begin experiencing silent bone loss as early as their 30s. "Silent bone loss in women refers to osteoporosis, a condition where bones weaken silently without noticeable symptoms until a fracture occurs. Often called a silent disease, it starts early in age at 30s and worsens with menopause," explains Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Principal Director - Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Causes of bone loss in the 30s

This gradual loss of bone density can occur due to hormonal shifts, particularly a decrease in estrogen levels, a key hormone that helps maintain bone strength and density.

Factors like inadequate calcium and vitamin D intake, sedentary lifestyles, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption can further exacerbate this issue.

Additionally, a family history of osteoporosis and low BMI further increases the risk.

Unfortunately, because bone loss often happens without noticeable symptoms, many women are unaware of their declining bone health until later in life when fractures or osteoporosis become a concern. Dr Jain recommends screening with DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scans, which help diagnose and prevent severe complications.

Tips to prevent bone loss and maintain bone density:

1. Focus on vitamin D and calcium intake

Ensure a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D. Include foods like dairy products, leafy green vegetables, fortified foods, fatty fish, and nuts. If you struggle to get enough calcium and vitamin D from food alone, consider taking supplements after consulting with a doctor.

2. Exercise regularly

Strength training is crucial for building and maintaining bone density, particularly for preventing osteoporosis, by inducing muscle tension that stimulates bone formation.

3. Limit alcohol and caffeine

Excessive intake of alcohol and caffeine can interfere with calcium absorption. Moderation is key.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking is linked to bone loss and increased risk of osteoporosis. Seek support to quit if you're a smoker.

5. Bone density screening

Discuss with your doctor about bone density tests, especially if you have risk factors for osteoporosis. Early detection can aid in prevention strategies.

6. Limit stress

Chronic stress can lower bone density. Practices such as mindfulness, yoga, or meditation can help manage stress levels.

Healthy bones are the foundational support for a woman's physical independence and long-term vitality. Taking proactive steps to promote bone health early on can lead to a stronger foundation for the decades ahead. By prioritising nutrition, exercise, and overall wellness, women can combat silent bone loss and maintain healthy bones throughout their lives.

