Many people rely on familiar foods such as milk, spinach, bananas and lemons to meet their nutritional needs. A social media post by nutritionist Lovneet Batra, however, suggests that some lesser-known alternatives may provide higher amounts of certain essential nutrients.

In an Instagram post, Batra encourages people to look beyond commonly recommended foods and explore nutrient-dense options that often receive less attention. The post highlights alternatives for six important nutrients: calcium, iron, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc and vitamin C.

The nutritionist notes that while popular foods often dominate health conversations, other ingredients can quietly deliver greater nutritional value. “Think you're choosing the best foods for your nutrients? Some foods get all the attention, while others quietly pack even more nutrition,” she writes.

Here's a look at the foods Batra recommends as potential alternatives to some of the most commonly consumed sources of essential nutrients.

For calcium, Batra recommends sesame seeds over milk. Sesame seeds are known to be rich in calcium and can be easily incorporated into meals through chutneys, salads, laddoos, or seed mixes.

When it comes to iron, the nutritionist suggests choosing amaranth greens instead of spinach. While spinach is widely associated with iron, amaranth leaves also contain significant amounts of the mineral, along with carbohydrates, proteins and vitamins.

For magnesium, Batra points to potatoes as an alternative to bananas. Magnesium plays an important role in muscle function, bone health, heart health and energy production. Potatoes can contribute meaningful amounts of the mineral to the diet.

The post also challenges conventional wisdom surrounding omega-3 sources. Rather than walnuts, Batra recommends flaxseeds, which are among the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

For zinc, pumpkin seeds are highlighted as a stronger option than sunflower seeds. Zinc plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system, helping the body fight infections and diseases, promoting cell growth, and contributing to healthy sleep. These nutrient-dense seeds are also rich in magnesium, zinc, iron and potassium.

Vitamin C is another area where a common favourite is challenged. Instead of lemons, Batra recommends guava, a fruit that contains substantially higher levels of vitamin C while also providing antioxidants, potassium and fibre.

However, it is important to note that no single food should be viewed as a miracle source of any nutrient. A balanced diet containing a variety of fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, legumes and whole grains remains the most effective way to meet daily nutritional requirements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.