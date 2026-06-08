Dietary fibre is something most people know they should eat more of. It helps with digestion, keeps the gut healthy and can even support heart health and blood sugar control. However, not all fibre foods are the same when it comes to benefits. Doctor Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS, ranks popular fibre sources from worst to best to show which ones are actually worth adding to your diet more often

In a post shared on Instagram, he explains that the quality of fibre matters just as much as the quantity. Some foods provide mostly insoluble fibre, which helps with bowel movement, while others are richer in soluble fibre, which can support cholesterol control and improve gut bacteria.

Doctor ranks fibre-rich sources

1. Chia seeds - 10/10

Chia seeds are one of the most concentrated natural sources of dietary fibre on earth. "Dry chia seeds can expand up to 10 times their size in your gut. Always soak first or you're inviting a bloating disaster," the doctor says.

2. Artichoke - 10/10

“One medium artichoke has more fibre than a cup of broccoli, a cup of spinach and a slice of whole wheat bread combined," he adds.

3. Flax Seeds – 10/10

Flax seeds are packed with fibre and healthy fats, but preparation matters. "Whole flax seeds pass through you completely undigested," he explains. His advice? Grind them before eating so the body can absorb their nutrients more effectively.

4. Oats – 9/10

Not all oats are created equal. Dr Sethi recommends choosing steel-cut or rolled oats over instant oats. Less processed oats retain more beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre linked to better cholesterol levels and gut health.

5. Berries – 9/10

Fresh berries are great, but frozen berries work too. The doctor points out that frozen berries retain most of the same nutrients and can be a practical option when fresh varieties are unavailable or expensive.

6. Black Beans – 9/10

Black beans are another fibre-rich favourite. For canned black beans, Dr Sethi suggests rinsing them before use. This simple step may reduce sodium content while keeping the fibre intact.

7. White Bread – 1/10

At the bottom of his list is white bread. According to Dr Sethi, highly refined bread provides little support for the gut microbiome. Instead, he recommends choosing sourdough or whole-grain alternatives that contain more fibre and may be easier on blood sugar levels.

The main message from Dr Sethi's post is simple: gut health does not require complicated diets. Small choices – like soaking chia seeds, grinding flax seeds, choosing rolled oats and swapping white bread for whole grains – can make a meaningful difference over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.