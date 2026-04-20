New Research Reveals How Extra Virgin Olive Oil Protects The Brain From Cognitive Decline

Extra-virgin olive oil is being used in India for its wide-ranging health benefits, which enhance nutrient absorption in the body. Now, new research reveals that extra virgin olive oil could further protect your brain from age-related cognitive decline. The popularity of extra virgin olive oil is mainly due to its usage in Mediterranean diets, which helps people regulate their weight as well as receive their dose of high-quality nutrients from their food sources. So, eating extra-virgin olive oil as part of their daily diet should be the norm, but access, affordability, and availability are issues.

As people become aware of the health benefits of such ingredients, their demand has soared, which has led to even further research on extra virgin olive oil. The health benefits of this ingredient are immense, as the olive oil is extracted without any chemical processing or heat, locking in the nutritious value of its beneficial compounds. The new study sheds light on the exact mechanisms behind why extra virgin olive oil could slow down cognitive ageing.

What The New Study On Extra Virgin Olive Oil Found

The new study found that over a two-year time period, over 656 adults who were aged between 55 and 75 found that when they consumed extra virgin olive oil, they had better brain health. As age slows down the brain due to grey matter shrinkage, which is a common occurrence, certain dietary interventions, such as adding extra virgin olive oil to their diet, could improve cognitive performance, besides being better for metabolism and heart health.

People who consumed refined olive oil showed worsening gut bacteria diversity and memory decline. This study also shows that consuming different varieties of olive oil has different impacts on your digestive system and your gut.

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How Olive Oil Protects The Brain

According to the research published in the Microbiome journal, olive oil, especially the extra virgin kind, concentrates the beneficial compounds present in olive oil for its consumers. Through the gut-brain axis, gut microbiome diversity could improve when people consume extra virgin olive oil by improving the presence of specific bacteria, such as Adlercreutzia, that are linked to preserved memory in ageing years.

Gut bacteria convert olive oil compounds into brain-protective molecules that benefit the brain over time, which may help reduce cognitive decline and improve overall brain health as individuals age.

Why Extra Virgin Olive Oil Works And Refined Oil Doesn't

The forms of olive oil are multiple, and how they help the body differs accordingly. This means that not all olive oils are the same, as the new study, along with different reviews and research studies, suggests that cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil is richer in polyphenols and antioxidants that can reduce the amount of oxidative stress due to environmental stressors.

Refined olive oil is chemically processed, which loses most protective nutrients and has varying degrees of health effects. The research published in the Royal Society of Chemistry mentions that extra virgin olive oil is the healthiest version of olive oil varieties.

Extra-virgin olive oil has the ability to slow down cognitive decline

Photo Credit: Freepik

Why This Matters For Indians

India faces a sharp rise in dementia cases, with 340 million people aged 60 and older expected by 2050. And 5.3 million already live with dementia by 2020, according to a report published in The Lancet Psychiatry. So, Indians need to look at their diet and figure out how to eliminate the use of refined vegetable oils to reduce their risk of diabetes and metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of brain health issues.

Can Indians Add Olive Oil To Their Daily Cooking?

Indians can add olive oil to their daily cooking routine by following these tips:

Use extra virgin oil for salad dressings.

Drizzling on sabzi, dal, and soups so that the direct impact from heat is minimal.

Low-heat cooking, as heat exposure can lessen the health benefits preserved in the extra virgin olive oil.

Not replacing mustard or groundnut oil fully, as balancing their intake is necessary to give your body a variety of nutrients.

The quality of the daily cooking olive oil over quantity, as daily exposure compounds the side effects from refined oil consumption.

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How Much Olive Oil Is Beneficial?

The study participants consumed approximately 2 to 3 tablespoons daily for the beneficial health effects to be recorded over a 2-year period.

But existing studies and reviews advise moderation, not excess, as consuming too much extra virgin olive oil can cause slower but potential side effects. People need to understand that practising caution is necessary when it comes to olive oil consumption.

Consumption solely will not bring a visible change to the medical blood work report; you need to support your brain as it ages with healthy dietary choices alongside regular exercise, sleep, and blood sugar control.

Note: Consult a doctor if you are managing a chronic illness, as your personal medical history and the whole dietary plan need to be personalised.

In conclusion, extra virgin olive oil can boost brain health and reduce cognitive decline that commonly occurs due to age. A preventive approach is needed to tackle dementia to control the rising disease burden, and extra virgin olive oil is needed to supply the brain with the necessary healthy fats. Ageing and memory loss can happen, but to stop the progression of it, you need to invest in making healthy dietary choices.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.