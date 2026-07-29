Many people rely on a cup of coffee or tea for better focus and alertness during the day. Caffeine is one of the most widely consumed stimulants in the world and is found in coffee, tea, energy drinks, soft drinks, chocolate, and even some medicines. While moderate caffeine intake is generally considered safe for most healthy adults, scientists continue to study how different sources of caffeine affect the brain, especially memory, mood, and mental performance.

A recent study suggests that the relationship between caffeine and memory is more complicated than what most people think. Instead of caffeine itself being the only factor, the type of caffeinated drink you consume also plays an important role. Researchers found that some caffeinated beverages were linked to poorer memory performance, while others showed little or no negative effect. These findings highlight that picking the right caffeinated drink can make a difference.

What Did The Study Find?

The study, published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion, examined the caffeine habits of university students in Jordan. Researchers looked at caffeine intake from different sources, including coffee, tea, energy drinks, soft drinks, chocolate, and caffeine-containing medicines. They also assessed memory, anxiety, and stress levels among the participants.

The results showed that not all caffeinated drinks had the same association with memory. Students who consumed more energy drinks and caffeinated soft drinks tended to have poorer memory performance. However, coffee and tea did not show the same clear negative relationship with memory.

Why Different Drinks May Affect Memory Differently?

Researchers believe the answer may lie in what comes along with caffeine. Energy drinks and sugary soft drinks often contain large amounts of added sugar, artificial flavourings, and other stimulants such as taurine or guarana. These ingredients, along with high caffeine levels, may impact brain function differently than coffee or tea.

Coffee and tea, on the other hand, have antioxidants and other plant compounds that may offer health benefits beyond caffeine. These natural compounds could help balance some of caffeine's effects, however, scientists are still studying how this happens.

The Link Between Caffeine, Sleep And Memory

Memory depends heavily on good-quality sleep. While caffeine can temporarily improve alertness, drinking too much or consuming it late in the day may interfere with sleep.

Poor sleep affects the brain's ability to store and recall information. This means that even if caffeine helps you stay awake for studying or work, regularly sacrificing sleep may reduce memory performance over time.

Does This Mean Coffee Is Bad For Your Brain?

Not necessarily. Many previous studies have suggested that moderate coffee consumption may actually support brain health. Some studies have linked regular coffee or tea intake with a lower risk of cognitive decline and dementia later in life, while other studies have shown caffeine may improve attention and alertness in the short term.

This shows that the impact of caffeine is complex. Factors such as age, overall diet, sleep quality, genetics, the amount consumed, and the source of caffeine can all influence how it affects the brain.

What Are The Limitations Of The Study?

Although the findings are interesting, the study has some important limitations. It was a cross-sectional study, meaning it looked at participants at one point in time. This type of research can identify associations but cannot prove that a particular drink directly caused poorer memory.

The study also involved university students from a single institution in Jordan. The findings may not apply to people of different ages, lifestyles, or health conditions. Researchers also relied on self-reported caffeine intake, which may not always be completely accurate.

Tips For Healthy Caffeine Consumption

If you enjoy caffeinated drinks, there is usually no need to stop completely. Instead, follow these simple habits:

Choose coffee or tea over sugary energy drinks and soft drinks whenever possible

Avoid consuming large amounts of caffeine, especially in the evening

Get enough sleep, as it plays a vital role in memory and brain function

Stay hydrated throughout the day

Be mindful of hidden sources of caffeine, including chocolate and some medications

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.