With their running shoes on and earphones plugged in, many fitness enthusiasts have developed a new obsession: running. It is an accessible and adaptable activity that offers a wide range of health benefits. As an excellent cardiovascular exercise, running strengthens the heart, improves lung capacity, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, the release of endorphins during a run, often referred to as the runner's high, can enhance overall mental health. Running is particularly effective for building stamina, as it gradually increases both cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength. As you run, your body learns to utilise oxygen more efficiently, which contributes to improved stamina over time. However, many people are unsure about how much they should be running to achieve effective results.

How much should you run in a week to build stamina?

For building stamina, running three to four times a week is generally recommended. This allows your body to adapt to the demands of running while ensuring adequate recovery between sessions. Running fewer than 3 days makes it difficult to challenge your cardiovascular system enough to adapt, while running more than 5 days increases your risk of injury and burnout. Incorporating a mix of easy runs, long runs, and interval training can optimise stamina development.

Beginner : 2 to 3 days

: 2 to 3 days Intermediate : 3 to 4 days

: 3 to 4 days Advanced: 4 to 5+ days

Tips for beginners

Start slow

Begin with a mix of walking and running to prevent injury and build confidence. Alternate between 1 minute of running and 1 minute of walking to build capacity without exhaustion.

Keep a conversational pace

Run slowly enough that you can easily speak full sentences without gasping for air.

Set realistic goals

Establish achievable milestones, such as running for a certain amount of time without stopping.

Follow the 10% rule

Never increase your total weekly running distance or time by more than 10% from the previous week.

Listen to your body

It's important to pay attention to how you feel. If you're experiencing pain.

Space out your sessions

Recovery is just as important as running itself. Always schedule at least one full day of rest between running days to protect your joints.

Invest in proper footwear

Proper running shoes can help prevent injuries and enhance performance. Visit a speciality store to find a pair that fits well.

Stay hydrated and nourished

Proper nutrition and hydration before and after runs can significantly improve your performance and recovery.

Advanced tips for maximum results

Incorporate high-intensity intervals with easy recovery phases once a week to encourage rapid cardiovascular adaptations.

Engage in low-impact exercises such as cycling, swimming, or rowing 1 to 2 times per week to enhance aerobic fitness while minimising joint stress.

Work on strengthening your glutes, core, and calves twice a week to enhance running efficiency and reduce the risk of injuries.

Strive for 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night and ensure sufficient protein intake to facilitate muscle tissue recovery.

These tips can help enhance your running routine and effectively build stamina while enjoying the multitude of benefits that running has to offer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.