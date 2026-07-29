Hearing loss has long been viewed as an expected part of growing older. However, recent research is changing that understanding. Increasing evidence suggests that untreated hearing impairment may be linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia. This has shifted hearing health from being a quality of life issue to an important part of healthy ageing.

Dementia affects millions of people worldwide and remains one of the leading causes of disability among older adults. According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people are living with dementia globally, with nearly 10 million new cases reported every year. While age remains the strongest risk factor, researchers are now focusing on health conditions that can be identified and managed early to reduce overall risk. Hearing loss is one such factor.

The relationship between hearing and brain function is more complex than previously understood. When hearing becomes impaired, the brain receives less clear sound signals. It must spend more effort trying to identify speech and interpret conversations. This increased listening effort may leave fewer mental resources available for functions such as memory, attention and decision making.

Communication difficulties can also influence behaviour over time. Many people with untreated hearing loss gradually reduce their participation in conversations, family gatherings or community activities because following discussions becomes challenging. Reduced social interaction and limited cognitive stimulation have both been associated with faster cognitive decline in later life.

Current evidence highlights several reasons why hearing health deserves greater attention

Hearing loss is one of the few potentially modifiable risk factors associated with dementia

Difficulty hearing may increase cognitive load, forcing the brain to work harder simply to process speech

Social withdrawal linked to hearing impairment may contribute to loneliness, reduced mental engagement and declining cognitive health

Early identification allows timely intervention before communication difficulties become severe

Recent findings have strengthened this conversation. A large study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity reported that treating hearing loss through hearing aids was associated with slower cognitive decline among older adults who were already at increased risk of dementia. While hearing devices are not a treatment for dementia itself, improving hearing may help preserve day to day cognitive function by supporting communication and continued social participation.

The encouraging aspect is that hearing loss is treatable in many individuals. Depending on the cause and severity, management may include hearing aids, cochlear implants, medical treatment or appropriate surgical intervention. These measures improve communication, reduce listening effort and allow people to remain connected with family, work and social environments.

Regular hearing assessment should become part of routine health screening, particularly after the age of 50 or earlier if symptoms develop. Common signs that warrant evaluation include:

Frequently asking others to repeat themselves

Difficulty understanding speech in crowded or noisy places

Increasing the television or mobile phone volume beyond what others find comfortable

Ringing in the ears accompanied by reduced hearing

Feeling exhausted after prolonged conversations because listening requires significant effort

Timely intervention offers benefits beyond hearing alone. Better communication often supports emotional wellbeing, confidence and social participation, all of which contribute to healthier ageing. It may also reduce the frustration experienced by family members and caregivers when communication becomes difficult.

At the same time, hearing care should be viewed within the wider context of dementia prevention. Dementia develops through the interaction of several factors including genetics, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, education, physical inactivity and lifestyle. Addressing hearing impairment cannot eliminate the possibility of developing dementia, but it represents an important opportunity to reduce one known and manageable risk factor.

A comprehensive approach to protecting cognitive health should include:

Regular hearing screening and prompt treatment when hearing loss is detected

Good control of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol

Regular physical activity appropriate for age and health status

A balanced diet that supports cardiovascular and brain health

Adequate sleep and continued mental stimulation through reading, learning and social engagement

The understanding of hearing loss has evolved considerably over the past decade. Rather than accepting it as an unavoidable consequence of ageing, it should be recognised as a medical condition that deserves timely attention. As research continues to build, hearing care is likely to become an increasingly important part of strategies aimed at preserving brain health and maintaining independence in later life.

Protecting hearing may not prevent every case of dementia, but identifying and treating hearing loss early offers an opportunity to support communication, maintain social connections and potentially slow cognitive decline. In a condition where treatment options remain limited, addressing a modifiable risk factor is a practical step that deserves greater public awareness.

(By Dr. Atul Kumar Mittal, Chairman, ENT, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon)

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