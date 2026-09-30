On Camera, Gujarat Man Repeatedly Slapped By Woman For Harassing Relative

A woman was allegedly harassed inside a clothing shop in a busy market area of Gujarat's Junagadh. The incident took place at a clothing outlet named Dulhan on Mangnath Road, where the woman had gone shopping with family members. A shop employee, identified as Waseem Ibrahim Seeda, allegedly misbehaved with her during the visit.

The woman and other women of her family confronted the employee, with one relative repeatedly slapping the accused in front of bystanders. Video footage of the confrontation later went viral on social media.

The woman subsequently approached the local police station and filed a formal complaint against the accused.

The incident has also prompted concerns among local residents about security in busy shopping districts, particularly with Navratri and Diwali approaching, when markets across the city are expected to see increased footfall.

Residents have called for action against the accused and police presence in major commercial areas during the festive period.