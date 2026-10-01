Police Unearth Illegal Cannabis Plantation Hidden In Gujarat Border Village

In a major crackdown on drugs, the Sabarkantha Local Crime Branch uncovered a massive illegal cannabis cultivation operation in Kotda Gadhi village, located along the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in Poshina taluka. The plantation was concealed amid a standing cotton crop in a remote, hilly, and geographically challenging terrain.

Acting on specific human intelligence gathered by cops during routine patrolling in the Kheroj police station area, a specialised LCB team executed a targeted raid.

The authorities seized a total of 967 illegal cannabis plants weighing 345.600 kilograms, valued at an estimated Rs 1,72,80,000.

Following the raid, cops arrested 25-year-old Raychandbhai Ramabhai Gamar at the scene. Two additional suspects, identified as Jaga Ramabhai Gamar and Rva Punabhai Gamar, remain at large as police pursue their arrest.

Police Pursuit Underway as Seizure Hits Local Drug Network

A formal criminal case has been registered at the Kheroj Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(a), 20(b)(ii-C), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, as further investigations continue. Local cops continue their efforts to dismantle illegal narcotic networks operating near state borders.