Orry Slams Amrita Singh For "Traumatising" Him, Explains Why He Is No Longer Friends With Sara Ali Khan

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken about a deeply traumatic incident in his life involving veteran actress Amrita Singh. Describing the period as one of the darkest times of his life, Orry recalled an incident that took place in 2021.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Orry addressed Amrita Singh as Amrita Ali Khan and shared, “Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan traumatised me, it was a lot. I don't think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell.”

Recalling that phase of his life, Orry revealed that during that time, he only wanted the phase to be over. It was later that he realised how much that experience had changed him and made him much stronger. “When I moved and got out of it, people were like, 'You will get through this stronger.' "I was like, 'I don't need that much strength. 'Like, who needs that much strength in their life? Then I realised nothing really affects me anymore. Like, nothing really makes me sad. I think the trauma I went through then actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, the amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me," he explained.

Orry further added that in a “weird” way he owes Amrita a thank you because that difficult phase in his life gave him the mental toughness he has now. Despite revealing his emotional fallout with Amrita, Orry chose to keep the details secret. He shared that his rift with Amrita damaged his friendship with Amrita's daughter, Sara Ali Khan.

Orry and Sara Ali Khan's friendship hit a rough patch in 2025 after Orry posted photos of the actress on her birthday that some felt were unflattering. The fallout drew further attention when Orry shared a reel titled “3 worst names", which included the names Sara, Amrita and Palak without their surnames. Shortly after that, both Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

Later, Orry shared a few cryptic posts that appeared to be directed at the siblings. In one of the posts, Orry even called Ibrahim “most besharam (shameless)". Ever since the public fallout, Orry has confirmed that he is no longer in touch with them.