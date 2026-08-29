'Waited For 18 Years': <i>Dhurandhar</i> Singer Jasmine Sandlas Calls 2026 Her Career-Best Year

Singer Jasmine Sandlas calls 2026 the best year of her career. She reflected on her 18-year musical journey marked by persistence, faith and countless musical releases.

What's Happening

Jasmine Sandlas took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself from her recent gig.

She added that she has released more than 150 songs, with Jaiye Sajna from Dhurandhar: The Revenge becoming the biggest of them all.

The caption read, “Journal Entry - This year has been the best year of my career. I am so thankful. I've released more than 150 songs and with God's grace, “Jaiye Sajna” has become the biggest of them all.”

She added, “Every failure led me to a new door. Building a life slow and steady has been superior to quick results. I prayed and i wrote in my journals for years. Thank you to all my earth angels. You have nurtured me and loved me this whole time. I read your messages and love letters. I have kept all your gifts and artwork.”

“I write in the journals you gift me and drink black coffee in the mugs you give me at my shows. Thank you so much. I waited for this feeling for 18 years. God is kind. God is great. God has a plan for all of us. Keep your faith strong. Don't tell your sacred dreams to not so sacred people. It will take time and it will be all worth it. Virgo Season just started. Don't fasten your seatbelts. I want you in the air. September is around the corner. Waheguru," she concluded.

About Jasmine Sandlas

Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, and raised in Stockton, California, Jasmine Sandlas debuted with the hit song Muskan in 2007.

She later garnered critical acclaim for her independent studio albums like Gulabi and What's In A Name.

The singer made her breakthrough Bollywood debut with the chart-buster Yaar Na Miley from the movie Kick alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh.

"Yaar Naa Miley was the biggest hit at the time, and I lost my dad. My whole family fell apart. We could never find an anchor again. My father was a silent type, a good righteous man. He was the anchor. When he left, hum sab bikhar gaye. We are still trying to gather the pieces. It's been more than ten years. I miss him. I want to celebrate success with him," the singer said in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Recently, Jasmine has voiced massive cinematic hits like Taras for the movie Munjya, Shararat from Dhurandhar and Jaiye Sajna from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.