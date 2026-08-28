Aaron Paul Is Alive: Why <i>Breaking Bad</i> Actor's 47th Birthday Posts Sparked Death Rumours

Aaron Paul's 47th birthday came with an unexpected twist online. As fans and followers wished the Breaking Bad actor on August 27, some social media posts sparked confusion and made people wonder if the actor had died. However, there is no truth to the death rumours. Aaron Paul is alive and recently marked his birthday.

The confusion seems to have started because of the way some birthday messages were written and designed. Certain posts looked similar to the kind of tributes usually shared after the death of a celebrity. As these posts made their way across social media, some users took them the wrong way and assumed they were mourning messages for the actor.

Aaron Paul, who became a global favourite for playing Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, has also kept a fairly low profile online in recent months. That appears to have added to the confusion.

Aaron Paul Had Taken A Break From Social Media

The actor's last Instagram update came in February 2026. At the time, Paul told his followers that he wanted to step away from his phone and spend more time doing other things.

“Goodbye for now my friends. I need to be a lot less bored and a lot more inspired. I'm putting my phone away and going to do that. Love and light!,” Aaron Paul had written.

Since then, Aaron Paul has not been regularly posting on Instagram. With no recent updates from the actor himself, some fans were quick to believe the misleading birthday posts.

There is also no information suggesting that his social media break was connected to any health issue.

What Is Aaron Paul Up To?

While Aaron Paul has been away from social media, he continues to be known for his work in film and television. His latest movie, Ash, was released in theatres on March 21, 2025.

Directed by Flying Lotus, the science-fiction horror film stars Aaron Paul as Brion, while Eiza González plays Riya. The story follows Riya after she wakes up on an unfamiliar planet and discovers that her entire crew has been killed.

Brion later arrives on the planet, setting up a fight for survival. The film mixes science-fiction with psychological horror.