Veteran Telugu Actor GV Narayana Rao Dies Of Heart Attack At 73

Renowned Telugu actor GV Narayana Rao died on Wednesday night in Hyderabad after suffering a heart attack. He was 73. Actor Karate Kalyani confirmed his death.

His funeral will be held on August 28 at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Hyderabad.

Narayana Rao began his journey in cinema with K Balachander's 1976 film Anthuleni Katha.

Over a career spanning nearly five decades, Narayana Rao appeared in around 100 films. Among his notable films as a lead actor were Oka Oori Katha (1977), Oorukichina Maata (1981) and Manchu Pallaki (1982).

He also featured in several commercially successful films, including Chilakamma Cheppindi, Muthyala Pallaki, Chiranjeevi's Gang Leader and Hitler.

His career also saw him work alongside some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema, including Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth.

Narayana Rao eventually ventured into film production as well. He produced films such as Chettaniki Kallu Levu in 1981, Devanthakudu in 1984 and Yamudiki Mogudu in 1988.

His work was not limited to the big screen. He became a familiar presence on television too, appearing in popular serials including Pasupu Kumkuma and Sundarakanda.

(Inputs from PTI)