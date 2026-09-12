'We Don't Have Any Such Offer': <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Producer On Rs 100 Crore OTT Deal Rumours

Hanuman Ansh is continuing its dream run at the box office. Amid the success, rumours of the film receiving a Rs 100 crore OTT deal have been doing the rounds on Internet.

Now, one of the film's producers, Ragini Sona, has denied reports claiming that the film has received a Rs 100 crore OTT deal. Addressing the rumours, Sona said there is no such offer and urged audiences not to pay attention to the reports.

What Did Hanuman Ansh Producer Say?

The producer told NDTV that the film's theatrical response and the love it is receiving from audiences are more important to the team than any reported OTT offer.

Ragini Sona said, "It's nothing like that. It's all rumours. Please don't pay attention to it. Today, how many people are watching the film matters. What offer we are getting or what offer the platform is giving, nobody cares about it. We want you guys to watch the film in theatres and praise it and love it. Darshak hi prachar kar rahe hain. Aisa kabhi maine suna nahi hai aur na dekha hai. Yeh Neem Karoli Baba ka hi chamatkar hai."

Sona further clarified that the team has not finalised any OTT plans yet. According to her, any decision regarding the film's digital release will be taken collectively by the team, and an official update will be shared when the time comes.

She added, Numbers will come and go, and I want to make it clear on my team's behalf that we don't have any such offer, and we don't want any such offers either. Whatever we decide, we will discuss it within the team and take a call. You'll get to know this soon. Watch the film in theatres because even we don't know when the film will come on OTT."

Background

Made on a budget of approximately Rs 1.75 crore, Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 175 crore mark at the box office. Hanuman Ansh did not have an easy run initially. After the release of the film, the arrival of movies such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 saw its screen count fall to just 25.

However, after Batwara 1947 failed to perform as expected, the number of screens for Hanuman Ansh gradually started increasing.

The audience response also grew, with crowds thronging theatres to watch the film.

The relentless promotional campaign has taken a toll on director Vishal Chaturvedi's health. He is now returning to Mumbai.

Speaking about his plans, Vishal said that Ganesh Utsav is beginning in Mumbai and that during the festival, he will visit different pandals to thank Bappa.