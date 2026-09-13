<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 37: Neem Karoli Baba Film Earns 18 Crore, To Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh is continuing to hold its ground at the box office.

What's Happening

The devotional drama witnessed a sharp increase in its India nett collections on its sixth Saturday, earning Rs 18.50 crore on Day 37, per Sacnilk.

The film's latest collection marks a 76.2% jump from the Rs 10.50 crore it earned on its sixth Friday.

Hanuman Ansh recorded 7,449 shows on Saturday, compared with 5,743 shows a day earlier.

Its overall occupancy also improved from 38% on Friday to 52% on Saturday.

With the latest earnings, the film's India nett collection has reached Rs 192.13 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 227 crore.

The film has earned another Rs 9.50 crore in the overseas market, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 236.50 crore.

On September 12, the Hindi 2D version of Hanuman Ansh recorded 56.31% overall occupancy.

Morning shows registered 29.77% occupancy, while afternoon shows reached 60.31%. Evening occupancy stood at 66.46%, and night shows recorded the highest occupancy of 68.69%.

Background

Hanuman Ansh did not have an easy run initially. After the release of the film, the arrival of movies such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 saw its screen count fall to just 25.

However, after Batwara 1947 failed to perform as expected, the number of screens for Hanuman Ansh gradually started increasing.

The audience response also grew, with crowds thronging theatres to watch the film.

The relentless promotional campaign has taken a toll on director Vishal Chaturvedi's health. He is now returning to Mumbai.

Speaking about his plans, Vishal said that Ganesh Utsav is beginning in Mumbai and that during the festival, he will visit different pandals to thank Bappa.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a retelling of the life of Uttarakhand's revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, whose real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 1.75 crore, follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.