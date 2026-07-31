Jennifer Winget Reveals The Story Behind The 'One Of A Kind Diamond' In Her Wedding Ring

Popular TV star Jennifer Winget got married to her longtime boyfriend, Singapore-based finance professional William Ishmael on July 16. The actor had a dreamy white wedding with her beau in London, UK, in the presence of family and close friends.

On Friday, Jennifer Winget shared the story behind her gorgeous wedding ring.

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed that the diamond in her ring belongs to jewellery brand Ekatra's patented 108 Facet Shristi Ratna.

"For one of the most meaningful days of my life, choosing @ekatrajewels felt personal... because I don't just believe in what it stands for, I'm part of building it.

"I've never been someone who wears a lot of jewellery. On my wedding day, I wanted every piece to have meaning rather than simply add sparkle... my earrings, our wedding rings, and my mangalsutra. Nothing more, nothing less. Just pieces that meant something to me," she wrote.

Jennifer Winget said there's something quietly full-circle about being on the other side of the design table for this one.

"Being part of the Ekatra family meant I got to sit with the sketches, the stones and the smallest details, and design my own forever moment... not just choose it.

"My ring features Ekatra's patented 108 Facet Shristi Ratna - a diamond inspired by the sacred number 108, symbolising intention, wholeness and new beginnings. There couldn't have been a more meaningful way to mark the beginning of this new chapter, and I'll cherish these memories for the rest of my life. Here's to forever... Ekatra!" she added.

According to Ekatra's official website, the sacred 108-facet diamond is inspired by a symbol of completeness and cosmic harmony. "A true breakthrough in craftsmanship, designed with more facets to create more fire, and brilliance that goes beyond the ordinary."

In many spiritual traditions, 108 holds significance. It appears in the number of beads on a meditation strand, symbolising a journey from the individual to the universal.

"In astronomy, there are interesting proportions that come close to 108. The distance from Earth to the Sun is roughly 107-108 times the Sun's diameter. The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 110 times the Moon's diameter. These proportions aren't exact, but they're close enough that people have found meaning in them for centuries."

Symbolically, 1 represents unity, 0 represents infinite potential, and 8 represents continuity. Together, they form 108, a number that many cultures associate with completion and cycles of existence.

When you add 1 + 0 + 8, you get 9. In many traditions, 9 represents completion; the point where one cycle ends and another begins.

Shristi Ratna embodies that idea.

Jennifer Winget earlier shared pictures of her London wedding with William Ishmael.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget Drops New Dreamy UK Wedding Pics With Longtime Boyfriend William Ishmael