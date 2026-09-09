Vigil In Manipur Over Musician's Death, Chief Minister Writes To Rekha Gupta

A candlelight vigil was held at Kangla Gate in Imphal on Monday, with people demanding swift justice for Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram, who died after allegedly being assaulted in Delhi.

People at the vigil also sought a meeting with the Manipur Chief Minister, urging swift action against the persons arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the alleged killing. Visuals of the candlelight vigil in Imphal have gone viral on social media.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chongtham Vikram, describing him as a respected musician and music teacher from Manipur who died following an assault at his residence in Kilokri, New Delhi.

Condemning the act of violence, the Chief Minister said that no one should have to face such violence or lose their life simply for seeking peace in their own neighbourhood.

The Manipur Chief Minister has also written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, requesting a fair, time-bound, high-level investigation under the direct supervision of senior police leadership. He also asked that all perpetrators and conspirators be apprehended without delay and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The 54-year-old musician died after a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Delhi apartment.

CCTV footage showed several men taking the stairs on their way to attack him, and moments later showed his son carrying him on his back. His son, Yaiphaba, rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Delhi Police said seven men have been arrested and a minor has been detained. Sharing details of the accused, police said they arrested Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36), Mannu (26), and one juvenile.

Vikram, who belonged to Manipur's Meitei community, had been living in south Delhi's Kilokri neighbourhood for nearly 10 years while teaching music in the city. He was a gifted guitarist, musician and teacher, and an integral part of Delhi's music community, his friends told reporters.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU) condoled his death, describing him as a "respected Manipuri musician".