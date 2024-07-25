'Hopeful Of Solving Unrest,' Says Manipur Chief Minister, In Delhi For Key Meet

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is in Delhi to attend a NITI Aayog meet (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed optimism about finding a solution to the ethnic violence in the state as he left for Delhi from the state capital Imphal to attend a key meeting of the government think tank NITI Aayog.

Mr Singh will also attend a chief ministers' conclave, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Singh is hopeful for a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the state's issues and find a solution to restore normalcy.

Since May 3, 2023, Manipur has been hit by unprecedented ethnic violence between the valley-dominant Meitei community and nearly two dozen tribes known as Kukis - a term given by the British in colonial times - who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur. Over 220 were killed and nearly 50,000 were internally displaced.

The Chief Minister said he is confident that the meetings in Delhi will provide an opportunity to brief the Prime Minister on Manipur's critical issues. "Some positive developments will surely come out," he added.

Responding to the Opposition's criticism of Finance Minister N Sitharaman's Union Budget, the Manipur Chief Minister said the BJP's rivals are playing "petty politics". The Opposition has claimed the Budget offered nothing for Manipur, hit by violence and floods.

Mr Singh said the Centre has provided enough grants to address the resource crunch caused by the unrest and natural disasters. He asked the Opposition to avoid playing "petty politics" during this critical time.

On Wednesday night's incident in Jiribam district where a house was set on fire, Mr Singh said the incident is unrelated to the ethnic violence. He said it was a "stray incident" caused by elements who want to exploit the ethnic tension for their personal agenda, and added the police have found some leads that will definitely lead to arrests soon.

On the upcoming Manipur assembly session starting July 31, Mr Singh said efforts are going on to ensure the participation of the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, including two Council of Ministers, who have abstained from proceedings since the violence began.

These 10 MLAs have demanded a division of Manipur along ethnic lines in the form of a separate administration.

"We are inviting them. I've also personally invited them. The assembly is also inviting them. They should come and attend the house when in session. We will facilitate their presence in the house if they seek my assistance and cooperation," the Chief Minister said.