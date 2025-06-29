Peace, Government Formation Discussed At BJP Manipur MLAs' Meet

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said BJP legislators held talks focused on restoring peace and forming a popular government in the state.

"We discussed the frustration faced by people and the hardships endured by internally displaced persons. Our (state) party president had called this meeting of BJP legislators. She had recently met national leaders in Delhi as well," Mr Singh told reporters after the meeting held at the BJP state headquarters.

The discussions, said the former Chief Minister, centred around restoring a popular government that people want and finding ways to bring peace to the state.

Mr Singh also welcomed recent dialogue initiatives by civil society organisations with the ministry of home affairs, calling them a "good beginning."

"I appreciate civil society organisations, including AMUCO, COCOMI and FOCS, holding talks with ministry of home affairs. It's a good beginning. I also heard Kuki brothers also going. We also have given a signal that legislators are ready. I have faith that peace will be restored soon," said Mr Singh, who quit as Chief Minister in February.

State BJP chief A Sharda Devi said, "We had a meeting over a cup of tea. We presented a report of our recent meeting with our national leaders. We had earlier conveyed people's wishes of having a popular government. We also discussed issues like the Gwaltabi incident in which the state's name was removed from a government bus. As of now, there has been no negative response from the Centre."

Ms Sharda confirmed that at least eight MLAs were absent, but noted, "some had submitted written messages, and others were out of station".

More than 22 BJP MLAs, including Speaker Th. Satyabrata Singh, attended the meeting.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in the northeastern state since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed President's rule in Manipur after Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.