Away From Home, Manipuri Students Lead Clean-Up Drive In Dehradun: "Our Responsibility To Bring Positive Change"

In a heartwarming display of responsibility and quiet resilience, a group of Manipuri students in Dehradun recently organised a community clean-up drive, sending a powerful message about positive action. The students shared that people from the Northeast often face insensitive remarks and discrimination in different parts of the country. Instead of responding with anger or confrontation, they chose to take a different path - the one that speaks through actions rather than words.

The initiative, led by members of the Manipur Students Union–Dehradun (MSU-D), was carried out on March 8 at Upper Sudhowala (Bhauwala Road), where around 20 students came together to clean littered areas and promote environmental responsibility. They worked together to pick up plastic waste, bottles, and other trash from the streets and surrounding areas.

The idea for the drive came from a student who runs an environmental group called For Better Kangleipak back in Manipur. The group regularly conducts clean-up drives there. However, after moving to Dehradun for studies, he felt the need to continue the same mission in his new city.

"As a student here in Dehradun, working towards a cleaner environment has always been my purpose. Since I could not personally continue the cleanup drives back in Manipur, I thought of carrying forward the same mission here in Dehradun with the support of the members of MSU-D. Together, we aim to promote cleanliness and set an example for the community," Cheenglai Lakpa told NDTV in an exclusive chat.

The Planning and Execution

Lakpa simply created a poster and shared it in the student union's group chat, inviting volunteers to participate. On the day of the drive, students gathered at the location with gloves and bags, collecting plastic waste, bottles, and other litter from the roadside.

For the organisers, the initiative was about more than just cleaning streets. "Our message focuses on promoting a clean environment and ensuring the safety of our students. We have always stood in support of our community, and we truly wish for every student studying outside our state to have the best experience and feel secure wherever they go," Lakpa explained.

When asked how values from the Northeast influence such initiatives, Lakpa noted that environmental awareness and community spirit are deeply rooted in the Northeast. "Whenever you start doing something positive, you will see kids, students, and people from the working class coming together to support you. Even if some cannot physically assist, they still contribute through financial help or emotional support," he said, highlighting the collective mindset that encourages people to care for their surroundings.

The Challenges

Organising the drive did come with a few challenges. After collecting bags of garbage, the team struggled to arrange disposal since they were unfamiliar with the local system. "Since it was our first time organizing a cleanup in Dehradun, we were not familiar with the process. It took quite a lot of time, and we were also charged a higher amount for the transportation," the Lakpa shared.

Despite these hurdles, the response from local residents was encouraging. Many people who passed by stopped their vehicles to appreciate the students' efforts. "Even if they couldn't physically join us, many of them stopped their vehicles and morally encouraged us. Their support meant a lot to us," Lakpa added.

Encouraged by the positive response, the students now plan to organise even bigger clean-up drives in the future. They also have a message for young people who want to start similar initiatives. "Just start. Even if you lack resources, start by yourself. When people see your genuine intention, they will support you," he said.

"Young people are the future pillars of India, and it is our responsibility to bring positive change," he added.

Through their actions, these students have shown how small initiatives can inspire communities and how a simple clean-up drive can spark a larger movement for change.