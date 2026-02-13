Dehradun Property Dealer Shot Dead 500 Metres From Senior Cop's Residence

A 45-year-old property dealer and stone-crusher operator was shot dead today in Dehradun. The attack took place just 500 metres from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP's) residence, raising serious questions security in the area.

This is the second killing in 48 hours and the third murder in 11 days.

Around 10:15 am, 45-year-old Vikram Sharma, a property dealer and stone crusher businessman, was shot dead by unidentified attackers near a movie theatre. He was leaving a gym when the attackers opened fire. Police said the attackers fired three bullets, killing him on the spot.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said that Sharma ran a stone crusher business. After the shooting, the city was placed under tight checking and barricades were put up across several locations to trace the attackers.

Officials said Sharma may have sensed a threat to his life and was carrying a pistol. However, the attackers did not give him a chance to use it.

Senior officers, including IG Garhwal Rajeev Swaroop, and SSP Ajay Singh reached the spot soon after the incident. Police are investigating all possible angles.

Over 50 Cases Registered Against Victim

According to police, more than 50 cases were registered against Sharma in different states, including over 20 cases of murder. Initial findings suggest that the murder may be linked to rivalries, possibly involving gangs operating in Jharkhand. Officials also said that Sharma had business links not only in Uttarakhand but also in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Before the incident, Sharma had called his close friend Saurabh Singh and asked him to meet near the gym. Saurabh Singh told PTI that by the time he arrived, Sharma had already been killed.

Sharma's family lives in Dehradun, though he originally belonged to Kashipur in Uttarakhand.