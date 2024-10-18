'Leaked Letter' By 19 MLAs Sparks Rebellion Buzz Against Manipur Chief Minister, Again

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (file)

Local media reports of a purported letter allegedly written by 19 BJP MLAs in Manipur to their party's central leadership has again sparked a buzz over rebellion against Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The BJP leadership at the centre had earlier ruled out a change in the top post amid the ethnic tension between the valley-dominant Meitei community and the nearly two dozen tribes known as Kukis - a term given by the British in colonial times - who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur.

This is not the first time such speculation over Biren Singh's post has come up. In the last few years, a group of Manipur MLAs had camped in Delhi at least half a dozen times, seeking his replacement.

Leaked portions of the purported letter showed the first signatures as that of Speaker Th Satyabrata, and ministers Th Bishwajit and Y Khemchand.

While Mr Bishwajit and Mr Khemchand are known dissenters - they had asked for Biren Singh's removal several times in the past - Mr Satyabrata has so far been known to be a loyalist of the Chief Minister.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter signed by the 19 MLAs, which they reportedly gave to the central leadership on Wednesday, a day after Meitei, Naga and Kuki MLAs met separately with the Centre in Delhi for the first time since the Manipur violence began in May 2023.

The MLAs who went to Delhi on Tuesday included those from the BJP and its allies Naga People's Front, Janata Dal United, and National People's Party.

"At this juncture, the people of Manipur are raising questions to us, in particular the BJP-led government, as to why peace and normalcy cannot be restored, and the plight of people could not be alleviated yet. We as fervent supporters of BJP and having won the mandate of the people feel that we have a responsibility of saving Manipur along with saving BJP from downfall in Manipur," the 19 MLAs wrote in the purported letter.

In July this year, Biren Singh had called speculation of his resignation an attempt by political rivals who wanted to take advantage of the situation in the state hit by ethnic crisis. "Manipur is passing through a troubled time. In such a crucial time, the leaders of Manipur can't afford to be weak. We are fully confident of our abilities," he had said at an event in the state capital Imphal.

On June 30 last year, nearly two months into the ethnic violence, Biren Singh was on the verge of resigning, but changed his mind under public pressure, state BJP leaders had said. He had started out for the Governor's house to give his resignation letter, but turned around after a huge show of support outside his Imphal home where the crowds shouted slogans against his decision to step down, under fire over his handling of the violence in the state.

A copy of Biren Singh's resignation letter was torn up by his supporters after snatching it from a minister who had come out of his house to read out the letter to the public.