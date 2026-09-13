'Op Safed Sagar' Veteran Attacked With Iron Rod By Parking Staff In Gurugram

A Kargil War veteran was left with serious head injuries and a fractured hand after a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram attacked him with an iron rod. The attendant also threatened to kill him, Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired) has alleged in a police complaint.

He has also accused the police of not helping him and alleged that the hospital submitted a false report.

Gupta, who was part of the Indian Air Force's 'Op Safed Sagar' team in 1999, had gone to have a family dinner at Gonzo restaurant at Magnum Global Park on Thursday night.

Around 8 pm, he dropped his family and went looking for a space to park his car. But the parking staff sent him to different places - the valet, basement, and multilevel parking - and eventually refused to park his car, Gupta said in his complaint.

At one moment, when he tried to reverse his car, a parking attendant allegedly hit his windshield in an attempt to break it.

"When I came out of the car and protested, the attendant brought an iron rod and hit me twice, once on my hand and then on my head. I was drenched in blood," he recounted while speaking with NDTV.

The accused also allegedly gave life threats to Gupta.

Neither the security personnel nor other parking staff present at the spot came to his rescue, he said, adding that he had even dialled the police helpline too, but they didn't come in another half an hour.

Eventually, a chef intervened, and that saved his life, he recounted.

Left with serious injuries to his head and elbow, he was rushed to Medanta Hospital in an ambulance, where he underwent surgery to fuse his elbow bone with plates.

"The attack was sudden and unprovoked. I couldn't even defend myself," he recounted.

The hospital submitted a false MLC (medico-legal case) report that has no mention of the bleeding and elbow injury, he further alleged. "I am not getting any support from the police," he added.

In his submission to the police, Gupta has demanded strict action against the accused. An FIR must be registered against the accused for an attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt, he said in his complaint.

'Operation Safed Sagar' was a high-altitude air operation undertaken by the Indian Air Force to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from occupied Indian positions in the Kargil sector in 1999.

A Netflix series released in August pays tribute to the daring air operation.