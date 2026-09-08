Apoorva Mukhija And Amin Jaz's Viral Kissing Video Has Fans Convinced They're Dating

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, is once again grabbing attention on social media.

A video that is now circulating widely online appears to show Apoorva sharing a kiss with Amin Jaz, the podcast host and DJ she has been linked to. In the clip, Apoorva is seen in a halter-neck dress standing close to a DJ who appears to be Amin.

The two seemingly share a kiss, sending social media into a frenzy.

The video comes shortly after Apoorva revealed that she had travelled from New York to Turkey to meet her boyfriend. She did not reveal his identity, but the post immediately led to speculation about Amin.

Apoorva has never openly spoken about her relationship status, although her social media posts have frequently sparked rumours about her equation with Amin. She had also appeared on his podcast before leaving for New York, giving fans another reason to connect the dots.

Amin is best known as the host of Untriggered with AminJaz, a podcast he started in 2020. The show features long-form conversations on relationships, pop culture, comedy, internet culture and personal experiences, and has featured several names from India's entertainment and creator space. He is also active as a DJ and is associated with the electronic music scene.

Neither Apoorva nor Amin has officially confirmed that they are dating. Meanwhile, the content creator recently moved to New York to pursue an MBA.

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