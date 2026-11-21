In the latest episode of What Women Want hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tahira Kashyap got candid about her career, her relationship with Ayushmann Khurrana, and her cancer diagnosis. She shared how she was initially taken aback when people addressed her as a star wife, but she has now made peace with it and even wrote a book, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.

During the conversation, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star asked the author a few questions about her relationship with Ayushmann Khurrana. The filmmaker shared the secret behind their 25-year-long relationship.

Tahira Kashyap On Romance With Ayushmann Khurrana

Kareena Kapoor asked Tahira, "Are you both brutally honest about each other's work?"

The filmmaker replied, "Absolutely. We are brutally honest with each other. 'This didn't land well. You didn't look good. You didn't write well.'"

She shared that the actor reads her drafts, and she watches all his films. "I listen to his narrations also. It does not come out of compulsion but from a place of respect. His judgment, advice, and opinions really matter," she added.

Speaking about money, Tahira shared that neither she nor Ayushmann spends a lot. "We are very grounded, rooted people. We have zero idea about money. Both of us are creative people and get worried seeing numbers. It really throws me off. I get sweaty palms," the filmmaker told Kareena.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star then asked who, between the two, is the more hands-on parent. Tahira said that she is more hands-on than Ayushmann, but he also does his bit as a parent. The next question was about romance.

"I think when it comes to songs and fiction, he is more romantic. But between the two of us, I am the romantic one," the writer revealed.

She further shared that both of them are romantic and make it a point to enjoy their evening tea together whenever they are at home. "We love our chai time. It is a sacred time. No matter which corner of the house we are in, around chai time, we are both drawn to the couch because that is our time. It's chai, the sunset, and both of us just chilling," Tahira said, revealing the secret behind her relationship with the actor.

Tahira Kashyap On Cancer Diagnosis

Tahira Kashyap was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She continued sharing her journey on social media and announced her relapse in 2025. Speaking about it, she said that she was living her best life when she was first diagnosed, so she could not believe it at first.

"It takes time to process, and my way of processing it is Punjabi mein gaali nikal do [I swear in Punjabi]," she shared.

However, she understood that many women do not come forward and talk about their illness due to stigma. Therefore, she decided to share updates while recovering.

"I was very blessed to have the kind of love and support that I received from my family members," Tahira shared.

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