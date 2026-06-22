Shakun Batra Explains The Story Behind Pakistani Star Fawad Khan's Coming-Out Scene In <i>Kapoor & Sons</i>

Years after its release, Kapoor & Sons continues to be praised for its sensitive and refreshing portrayal of Rahul, played by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Unlike many on-screen representations of queer characters, Rahul was not defined by his sexuality alone. Instead, he was introduced as a charming guitar-playing man who happened to be gay.

One of the film's most memorable moments remains Rahul's coming-out scene.

Speaking to Filmfare, director Shakun Batra revealed that this approach was intentional from the very beginning.

"The idea was never to "present" Rahul as queer through the usual cinematic shortcuts. I didn't want the audience to identify his sexuality before they understood him as a son, a brother, a writer, and a deeply conflicted person carrying a secret," he said.

Batra explained that he wanted Rahul to feel like a complete person rather than a character defined by a single aspect of his identity.

"For me, Rahul's queerness was one part of his life, not the whole grammar of his personality. He could be charming, ambitious, flawed, emotionally evasive, loving, and also gay. That felt more truthful," he added.

The filmmaker further said that he deliberately stayed away from stereotypes and did not want Rahul's sexuality to become a twist designed to shock audiences.

"The effort was to avoid making his sexuality a twist for shock value or turning it into a visible performance. His queerness had to live in silence, in withholding, in the way he navigates love inside a family that may not have the vocabulary or readiness to receive his truth. That felt far more honest than any stereotype," he continued.