Meet Rawish Rubab, The Viral <i>Pakistan Idol</i> Contestant Who Moved Fawad Khan To Tears On The Show

Reality TV shows often introduce us to gems, and right now, the internet can't get enough of Rawish Rubab, a student and contestant on Pakistan Idol. She is currently trending becuase of her voice.

In episode 9 of Pakistan Idol, Rubab performed on Jis Din Se Piya Dil Le Gaye (1956) by Noor Jehan. Her voice not only moved the judges, but Fawad Khan also had tears in his eyes. He was left in awe of Rubab's performance.

Who Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Contestant Who Left Fawad Khan In Tears

Rawish Rubab is a student and an artist. She has studied at Punjab University, Lahore. Right now, she is impressing judges with her performance on the reality singing talent show. However, she often posts her videos of her performing in public gatherings and events, sometimes with her little brother.

There is not much about her on the internet, but users on X (formerly known as Twitter) are swooning over her voice. The video of her singing Jis Din Se Piya Dil Le Gaye by Noor Jehan is going viral.

A user wrote, "What is that voice, dawg?"

Another commented, "It's unusual but so nice."

One user noted, "Her voice is actually incredible but unconventional. There is a real market for this, and her performance is amazing."

her voice is actually incredible but unconventional. there is a real market for this and her performance is amazing — Wajib Ul Cuddle (@arsa_lion) November 9, 2025

An X user wrote, "This is the kind of voice my auntie would have on a random ass cd in the car she got."

"If this were in the mid-1990's it would've already been sampled for 3 hip hop songs," commented a social media user while praising Rubab.