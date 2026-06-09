Anil Kapoor's Son Harsh Varrdhan Reacts To 'Acting Break': 'Films Like <i>Bhavesh Joshi</i> Don't Happen In 1 Year'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor, has not appeared in a film since the 2022 Netflix release Thar, in which he also served as a producer. His prolonged absence from the screen led to speculation among fans about whether he had stepped away from acting. Addressing these rumours, Harsh recently clarified his position.

A user wrote, "@HarshKapoor_ I've been wondering why you've stepped back from acting. You're genuinely a talented actor; even if the films didn't become big blockbusters, your performances were widely praised. Why stop now? Keep hustling, bhai. And if you ever need a role model, you don't have to look far; you're blessed to have @AnilKapoor as your father. The most energetic 69-year-old guy on the planet! We'd love to see you back on screen soon!"

Responding to the comment, Harsh denied stepping away from films and pointed to the time-intensive nature of his projects.

He said, "I haven't stepped back at all; I've been working on a new one since the day Thar released it took 5 years to get Thar made... It took many years for Vikram to make Bhavesh, and it's taken me 2-3 years now to finish this film, ok? Working on which, I finish filming on June 30th... I'm also producing it..."

He further explained that his choice of films often requires longer development time and differs from mainstream industry patterns.

"I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year... if you want films like Bhavesh, Thar, and Ak vs Ak/Ray, it's not gonna happen once or twice a year; that's just the reality. But thank you and the new film is the best one yet, 100 percent. It's extremely unique."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor began his career in the film industry as an assistant director on Bombay Velvet, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. He made his acting debut with Mirzya in 2016 and later featured in the critically acclaimed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

He also appeared alongside his father, Anil Kapoor, in AK vs AK, playing a fictionalised version of himself. His most recent on-screen appearance was in Thar (2022), where he both acted and worked as a producer.



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