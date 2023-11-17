Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Neatly Shuts Down Troll Asking 'Tu Kaun Hai' On Pic With David Beckham

Harsh Varrdhan shared this image. (Courtesy: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor)

The biggest stars in Bollywood gathered under one roof on Wednesday as actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja hosted a dinner in honour of former star footballer David Beckham at their Mumbai residence. Following the dinner, pictures and videos from the party went viral on social media. Adding to the list of pictures from the fun night is actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's brother. Harsh, an avid football and David Beckham fan, shared a photo with the legendary football star on X [formerly Twitter] and said, “Met David Beckham last night…spoke to him about United of course and the state of the club... can't reveal more.”

Soon enough, some trolls found their way to the post. A case in point is a user who said, “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? [Did Beckham not ask you who you are]?”

Shutting down the troll for his unsavoury remark, Harsh Varrdhan said, “Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai? [Brother, Beckham came to my house…Who are you?]” with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, Harsh Varrdhan said, “Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game Beckhams played and passionately followed his career at United and beyond I felt like I should take a photo. I'm now sharing it with the rest of the world since everyone else is sharing theirs.”

In response to the post, Sonam Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor – Harsh Varrdhan and Sonam's mother – dropped heart emojis. Abhimanyu Dassani said, “Sledge,” Saiyami Kher dropped laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja also shared a set of images from the fun night. In the first image, David Beckham, Anand Ahuja, actor Sanjay Kapoor, director Karan Boolani (Rhea Kapoor's husband), actor-director Farhan Akhtar, and actor Shibani Dandekar can be watching the television keenly. In another picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen talking to David Beckham.

In the caption, Anand Ahuja wrote: "Just another vision of how sport brings us together! ..it was tense for a minute but the Indian Cricket Team clamped down and pulled through! Thanks, Arjun Kapoor for making sure we had a big TV set up showing the match during dinner just so people could sneak in and out to catch a glimpse of India's tremendous semi-finals victory on the way to its fourth ODI World Cup Finals appearance!!"

Karan Boolani wrote, "Just about to post the exact same picture."

Arjun Kapoor replied, "All part of making it a good night for the sports lovers... "

David Beckham is in India for a four-day visit as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. On Thursday night, David Beckham also attended a private party at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, Mannat.



