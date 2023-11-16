New Pics From David Beckham's Welcome Party In Mumbai. Courtesy Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (Courtesy: AnandAhuja)

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor hosted a grand welcome party for the former star football player David Beckham at their Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, industrialist Adar Poonawala attended the party along with Sonam's family members like Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor and others. Anand Ahuja shared some new pictures from the party. In the first picture, David Beckham, Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Boolani (Rhea Kapoor's husband), Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar can be seen glued to the television. Anand can also be spotted in that picture. In another picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen saying something to David Beckham while he smiles. Anand thanked Arjun in the caption for arranging a TV set to watch the match during dinner.

Anand wrote in the caption, "Just another vision of how sport brings us together! ..it was tense for a minute but @indiancricketteam clamped down and pulled through! Thanks @arjunkapoor for making sure we had a big TV set up showing the match during dinner just so people could sneak in and out to catch a glimpse of India's tremendous semi finals victory on the way to its fourth ODI World Cup Finals appearance!!" Karan Boolani wrote in the comments section, "Just about to post the exact same picture." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "All part of making it a good night for the sport lovers... " Take a look at the post here:

Rhea Kapoor also shared a few images in which Sonam, Karan Boolani, Shanaya, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor can be spotted. She wrote in the caption, "A family affair... thanks for dinner Ahuja's!" Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and David Beckham posed together for the shutterbugs outside their residence. Sonam wore a red saree while Anand wore a green kurta. David Beckaham was dressed in all-black. Take a look:

David Beckham has come to India for a three-day visit as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.