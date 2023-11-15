Pics: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Host A Welcome Party For David Beckham

David Beckham posed with hosts Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja threw a grand welcome party at their Mumbai home for former English footballer David Beckham on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, David Beckham, who is on a three-day visit to India, was also seen attending the match alongside Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. While at the match, he met Indian celebrities like Kiara-Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Venkatesh Daggubati and others. On Wednesday evening, he was spotted outside Sonam Kapoor's house as he posed for the paparazzi in an all-black outfit. The hosts Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were also seen taking pictures with the former footballer. For the party, Sonam Kapoor slipped into a white and red saree while Anand complimented her in a black kurta.

See some pictures from the night:

Other guests at the party included Sonam Kapoor's Mausam co-star Shahid Kapoor, who was seen attending the party with his wife Mira Rajput.

See how the duo arrived for the party:

Other guests at the party included Sonam Kapoor's dad Anil Kapoor. Her friends Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also spotted arriving at the party.

Now coming back to David Beckham, pictures of the footballer with Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went viral on social media. In a bunch of pictures shared by fan pages, David Beckham could be seen seated beside Kiara and Sidharth. In one, we can see the trio engaged in a conversation while in another we can see all of them standing, clapping and cheering for team India.

The pictures were shared by a fan page alongside a caption which read, "Candid moment of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with #DavidBeckham, Akash Ambani during India vs New Zealand semi final world Cup match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today!."

Later in the day, south star Venkatesh Daggubatti also dropped a picture with David with a sweet caption that read, "Only the greatest company for this great innings."

Take a look at the post below:

Only the greatest company for this great innings. pic.twitter.com/k2VQicUtuI — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 15, 2023

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film Blind.