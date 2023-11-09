To Birthday Boy Harsh Varrdhan, Best Wishes From Sisters Sonam, Rhea And Mother Sunita

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: SonamKapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor shared adorable wishes as Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday. Sonam Kapoor shared a string of pictures of her brother. Sonam also shared pictures from her wedding in which she can be seen kissing Harsh Varrdhan on his cheek. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday to my darling brother.. kind, idealistic and the most handsome.. love you Harsh Varrdhan kapoor you're the best..." Malaika Arora commented below the post, "Happy Birthday Harsh." Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor shared two intense pictures of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday harshvarrdhankapoor. I know you hate birthdays or attention or fuss. So I usually abstain. But this year I feel like making an extra fuss. To my straight-shooting, never compromising, always true to himself special person. Happy birthday! In a world full of lab grown BS you are a rough around the edges but 100 percent real." Take a look:

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor shared two throwback images of the actor and wrote in the caption, "Happy happy bday My son.... I can't tell you how incredibly lucky I feel to have you as my son. " Be strong out there, always look for the love and kindness in others , Forgive yourself when you make mistakes and enjoy the journey. Love you so much. Forever." Take a look:

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his debut with Mirzya, directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. He played the lead role in Vikaramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He acted in AK Vs AK with his father Anil Kapoor. He also played an important role in Thar.