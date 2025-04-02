Advertisement

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reacts To X User's Comment On Bollywood Is Finished: "Salman Does Not Want To Act, Aamir Has No Films, And..."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacted to the post, as he shared his two cents on the challenges that the film industry is facing

New Delhi:

It's been a while now since moviegoers have been commenting on Bollywood not evolving with its films, and sticking to traditional formulas.

An X user recently expressed his disappointment and frustration on the topic, as he shared a post, stating, "Bollywood is finished. Salman doesn't wanna act, Aamir doesn't have any film to act in, and Akshay has a dozen films but of what use, SRK does a film in 2 years, and Ajay could do big but he's playing it safe. Ranbir Kapoor is the lone warrior from here, looks like." 

This sheds light on how the film industry is dependent on the bigger stars only to take the legacy forward with conventional filmmaking.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacted to the post, as he shared his two cents on the challenges that the film industry is facing. He was also against the saying that 'Bollywood is finished.'

Harsh reacted, "Bollywood isn't and shouldn't be only about stars that have been there and done that and formulaic films. It's time for producers and financiers to gamble on low-cost, high-concept films for cinemas without the usual tropes. Prioritize never-before-seen storytelling and keep the upfront costs low, and the audience will come."

Harsh was of the strong opinion that producers and filmmakers should gamble better now and take risks to bring in fresh storytelling. The time has come to move away from archaic formulas and embrace films that focus on unique storytelling.

When a critic remarked that Harsh was wasting his time, the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor said, "Dude, with all due respect, you have no idea how difficult it is to do anything offbeat or not conventional in this business."

Harsh concluded by saying that the attention should now veer towards small-budget films with exceptional stories. Having a superstar and a big-budget film is no longer the only route to success.
 

