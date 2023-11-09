Dad Anil Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: 'So Proud Of Your Tenacity'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: anilskapoor)

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wished his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on his 33rd birthday in the most adorable way. The actor, who will be next seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, shared a bunch of pictures with the birthday and wrote, "Harsh, I am so proud of your tenacity and perseverance, of your belief and your faith in yourself, of the person you have become. Happy Birthday to the man who forges his own path and has such an unwavering love and kindness that it's truly humbling. Love you son! @harshvarrdhankapoor."

The post was liked by many including Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, who dropped heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at the post below:

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also shared adorable wishes for Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Thursday. Sonam Kapoor shared a string of pictures of her brother. Sonam also shared pictures from her wedding in which she can be seen kissing Harsh Varrdhan on his cheek. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday to my darling brother.. kind, idealistic and the most handsome.. love you Harsh Varrdhan kapoor you're the best..." Malaika Arora commented below the post, "Happy Birthday Harsh." Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor shared two pictures of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday harshvarrdhankapoor. I know you hate birthdays or attention or fuss. So I usually abstain. But this year I feel like making an extra fuss. To my straight-shooting, never compromising, always true to himself special person. Happy birthday! In a world full of lab grown BS you are a rough around the edges but 100 percent real." Take a look:

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor shared two throwback images of the actor and wrote in the caption, "Happy happy bday My son.... I can't tell you how incredibly lucky I feel to have you as my son. " Be strong out there, always look for the love and kindness in others , Forgive yourself when you make mistakes and enjoy the journey. Love you so much. Forever." Take a look:

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his debut with Mirzya, directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra.